21118 Blossom Way

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities alarm system on-site laundry parking garage

Rare opportunity to buy the BEST premium lot in a Cul-De-Sec! This home was just built in 2015 in the luxury gated Willow Heights community. Big backyard with covered patio, no neighbors behind you. Home features 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, with one bedroom and a full bath on the first floor. This home has been barely lived in with tons of upgrades, recessed lighting, plantation shutters, tankless water heater, alarm system and solar panel system. Many of windows throughout making this a bright and airy cheerful home with lots of natural light. Open gourmet kitchen with granite counter top, big island, and stainless steel appliances. Second floor has a laundry room and 3 bedrooms. The master bedroom is very large with a master bath that has dual sinks, separate shower and bath, and a spacious walk-in closet. Oversized two car garage with epoxy flooring. True turn-key property with ALL relatively new furniture with is open for negotiation. Located in the heart of Diamond Bar with Walnut Valley School District, only minutes away from 57 and 60 fwy, close to H-Mart, Banks, Shopping Plazas, and Schools.