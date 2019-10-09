All apartments in Diamond Bar
21118 Blossom Way

21118 Blossom Way · No Longer Available
Location

21118 Blossom Way, Diamond Bar, CA 91765
Diamond Bar

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Rare opportunity to buy the BEST premium lot in a Cul-De-Sec! This home was just built in 2015 in the luxury gated Willow Heights community. Big backyard with covered patio, no neighbors behind you. Home features 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, with one bedroom and a full bath on the first floor. This home has been barely lived in with tons of upgrades, recessed lighting, plantation shutters, tankless water heater, alarm system and solar panel system. Many of windows throughout making this a bright and airy cheerful home with lots of natural light. Open gourmet kitchen with granite counter top, big island, and stainless steel appliances. Second floor has a laundry room and 3 bedrooms. The master bedroom is very large with a master bath that has dual sinks, separate shower and bath, and a spacious walk-in closet. Oversized two car garage with epoxy flooring. True turn-key property with ALL relatively new furniture with is open for negotiation. Located in the heart of Diamond Bar with Walnut Valley School District, only minutes away from 57 and 60 fwy, close to H-Mart, Banks, Shopping Plazas, and Schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21118 Blossom Way have any available units?
21118 Blossom Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Diamond Bar, CA.
What amenities does 21118 Blossom Way have?
Some of 21118 Blossom Way's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21118 Blossom Way currently offering any rent specials?
21118 Blossom Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21118 Blossom Way pet-friendly?
No, 21118 Blossom Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Diamond Bar.
Does 21118 Blossom Way offer parking?
Yes, 21118 Blossom Way offers parking.
Does 21118 Blossom Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21118 Blossom Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21118 Blossom Way have a pool?
No, 21118 Blossom Way does not have a pool.
Does 21118 Blossom Way have accessible units?
No, 21118 Blossom Way does not have accessible units.
Does 21118 Blossom Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 21118 Blossom Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21118 Blossom Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 21118 Blossom Way does not have units with air conditioning.
