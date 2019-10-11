1963 Los Cerros Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This charming property has 3 bedrooms + an enclosed patio area with wet bar, 2 full bathrooms, 1,850 living sqft. and central air/heat. The interior has been completely upgraded with wood floors, fresh paint, bathroom vanities and shower enclosures. A new irrigation system has just been installed with an automatic timer. This property also comes with a refrigerator an inside laundry room and a washing machine. This charming property is located off Pathfinder Rd and the 57 Fwy in the City of Diamond Bar.



SCHOOL DISTRICT: Walnut Valley Unified

UTILITIES: Tenants pay all

LANDSCAPING: Tenant billed $75 monthly

PET POLICY: Pets Allowed - Submit Photo