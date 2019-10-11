All apartments in Diamond Bar
1963 Los Cerros Drive

1963 Los Cerros Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1963 Los Cerros Drive, Diamond Bar, CA 91765
Diamond Bar

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This charming property has 3 bedrooms + an enclosed patio area with wet bar, 2 full bathrooms, 1,850 living sqft. and central air/heat. The interior has been completely upgraded with wood floors, fresh paint, bathroom vanities and shower enclosures. A new irrigation system has just been installed with an automatic timer. This property also comes with a refrigerator an inside laundry room and a washing machine. This charming property is located off Pathfinder Rd and the 57 Fwy in the City of Diamond Bar.

SCHOOL DISTRICT: Walnut Valley Unified
UTILITIES: Tenants pay all
LANDSCAPING: Tenant billed $75 monthly
PET POLICY: Pets Allowed - Submit Photo

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1963 Los Cerros Drive have any available units?
1963 Los Cerros Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Diamond Bar, CA.
What amenities does 1963 Los Cerros Drive have?
Some of 1963 Los Cerros Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1963 Los Cerros Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1963 Los Cerros Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1963 Los Cerros Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1963 Los Cerros Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1963 Los Cerros Drive offer parking?
No, 1963 Los Cerros Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1963 Los Cerros Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1963 Los Cerros Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1963 Los Cerros Drive have a pool?
No, 1963 Los Cerros Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1963 Los Cerros Drive have accessible units?
No, 1963 Los Cerros Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1963 Los Cerros Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1963 Los Cerros Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1963 Los Cerros Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1963 Los Cerros Drive has units with air conditioning.
