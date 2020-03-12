All apartments in Diamond Bar
Last updated March 12 2020 at 5:12 PM

1545 S. Diamond Bar Blvd

1545 Diamond Bar Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1545 Diamond Bar Boulevard, Diamond Bar, CA 91765
Diamond Bar

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom, 2 story Town home located in the "Diamond Gate" - Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom, 2 story Town home located in the "Diamond Gate" Community in South Diamond Bar. Brand New laminated wood floors throughout and Freshly painted . Bright & Airy !! Close distance to Award-Winning Walnut Valley School District Schools. The schools include Maple Elementary, Chaparral Middle School and Diamond Bar High School. Spacious Living room with brick fireplace. Freshly Painted . Two car garage that leads to patio area and entry to the house. Perfect for entertaining. Open kitchen and good size dining area. The master bedroom features a vaulted ceiling, plenty of room and walk-in closet. Diamond Gate Community features Pool & Spa. Conveniently located near Banks, Gym, Shopping Center, Post Office and many more of what Diamond Bar has to offer.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5626119)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1545 S. Diamond Bar Blvd have any available units?
1545 S. Diamond Bar Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Diamond Bar, CA.
What amenities does 1545 S. Diamond Bar Blvd have?
Some of 1545 S. Diamond Bar Blvd's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1545 S. Diamond Bar Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
1545 S. Diamond Bar Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1545 S. Diamond Bar Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 1545 S. Diamond Bar Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Diamond Bar.
Does 1545 S. Diamond Bar Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 1545 S. Diamond Bar Blvd offers parking.
Does 1545 S. Diamond Bar Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1545 S. Diamond Bar Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1545 S. Diamond Bar Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 1545 S. Diamond Bar Blvd has a pool.
Does 1545 S. Diamond Bar Blvd have accessible units?
No, 1545 S. Diamond Bar Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 1545 S. Diamond Bar Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1545 S. Diamond Bar Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1545 S. Diamond Bar Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 1545 S. Diamond Bar Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.

