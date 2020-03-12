1545 S. Diamond Bar Blvd

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage walk in closets gym pool

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities gym parking pool garage hot tub

3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom, 2 story Town home located in the "Diamond Gate" - Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom, 2 story Town home located in the "Diamond Gate" Community in South Diamond Bar. Brand New laminated wood floors throughout and Freshly painted . Bright & Airy !! Close distance to Award-Winning Walnut Valley School District Schools. The schools include Maple Elementary, Chaparral Middle School and Diamond Bar High School. Spacious Living room with brick fireplace. Freshly Painted . Two car garage that leads to patio area and entry to the house. Perfect for entertaining. Open kitchen and good size dining area. The master bedroom features a vaulted ceiling, plenty of room and walk-in closet. Diamond Gate Community features Pool & Spa. Conveniently located near Banks, Gym, Shopping Center, Post Office and many more of what Diamond Bar has to offer.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5626119)