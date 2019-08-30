All apartments in Diamond Bar
Find more places like 1404 Bodega Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Diamond Bar, CA
/
1404 Bodega Way
Last updated August 30 2019 at 7:24 AM

1404 Bodega Way

1404 Bodega Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Diamond Bar
See all
Cheap Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1404 Bodega Way, Diamond Bar, CA 91765
Diamond Bar

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
beautiful Montefino Townhome located in the highly desirable Diamond Bar Area. This home, found within the Walnut Valley School District, is located in a quiet Cul-de-Sac. The home lets in a lot of natural lighting that gives a cozy and warm feel to the home. The home has been remodeled with premium materials with the finest craftsmanship. The open floor plan offers 2 spacious suites found on the second floor. The hardwood flooring provides a level of elegance. The living room has a cozy fireplace with a separate dining room with pristine lighting. This home has high cathedral ceilings with a skylight located on the top of the staircase making the home bright and airy. The newly remodeled kitchen has the custom granite counter top, backsplash, and recessed lighting. Behind the current electric stovetop is a gas line that can be converted to a gas stove. The master suite with a sitting area offers a separate shower and large bathtub and the second suite offers a bathtub with a shower. The home has a beautiful outdoor covered patio area with tile flooring is beautifully redone with custom tile flooring, perfect for relaxing and entertaining guests. Custom shelving in the 2-car attached garage for additional space saving. HOA includes water, trash, insurance, night time patrol, and outside maintenance. The home is close to major freeways, parks, post office, library, restaurants, and shopping center, and is also walking distance to award-winning schools. Don't miss this beauty!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1404 Bodega Way have any available units?
1404 Bodega Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Diamond Bar, CA.
What amenities does 1404 Bodega Way have?
Some of 1404 Bodega Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1404 Bodega Way currently offering any rent specials?
1404 Bodega Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1404 Bodega Way pet-friendly?
No, 1404 Bodega Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Diamond Bar.
Does 1404 Bodega Way offer parking?
Yes, 1404 Bodega Way offers parking.
Does 1404 Bodega Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1404 Bodega Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1404 Bodega Way have a pool?
No, 1404 Bodega Way does not have a pool.
Does 1404 Bodega Way have accessible units?
No, 1404 Bodega Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1404 Bodega Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1404 Bodega Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 1404 Bodega Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 1404 Bodega Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Diamond Bar 2 Bedroom ApartmentsDiamond Bar Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Diamond Bar Cheap ApartmentsDiamond Bar Dog Friendly Apartments
Diamond Bar Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOntario, CAOrange, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAFlorence-Graham, CASignal Hill, CACompton, CAEast Los Angeles, CANorco, CALos Alamitos, CA
East San Gabriel, CATemple City, CAHesperia, CACoto de Caza, CALaguna Woods, CACudahy, CALa Mirada, CAAltadena, CASouth Whittier, CAWalnut, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles