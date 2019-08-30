1404 Bodega Way

Amenities

beautiful Montefino Townhome located in the highly desirable Diamond Bar Area. This home, found within the Walnut Valley School District, is located in a quiet Cul-de-Sac. The home lets in a lot of natural lighting that gives a cozy and warm feel to the home. The home has been remodeled with premium materials with the finest craftsmanship. The open floor plan offers 2 spacious suites found on the second floor. The hardwood flooring provides a level of elegance. The living room has a cozy fireplace with a separate dining room with pristine lighting. This home has high cathedral ceilings with a skylight located on the top of the staircase making the home bright and airy. The newly remodeled kitchen has the custom granite counter top, backsplash, and recessed lighting. Behind the current electric stovetop is a gas line that can be converted to a gas stove. The master suite with a sitting area offers a separate shower and large bathtub and the second suite offers a bathtub with a shower. The home has a beautiful outdoor covered patio area with tile flooring is beautifully redone with custom tile flooring, perfect for relaxing and entertaining guests. Custom shelving in the 2-car attached garage for additional space saving. HOA includes water, trash, insurance, night time patrol, and outside maintenance. The home is close to major freeways, parks, post office, library, restaurants, and shopping center, and is also walking distance to award-winning schools. Don't miss this beauty!