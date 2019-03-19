1118 Cleghorn Dr

Amenities

Beautifully remodeled condominium in the highly desirable Diamond Bar area located within the excellent Walnut Valley School District. Home is located near shopping centers, 57 and 60 freeway, library, and a park. Condominium has 3 spacious bedrooms . This townhouse is an end unit that comes with a nice and good size privet patio. There is 2 full and one half bathroom .Bright and airy living room comes with a sharp fireplace. Home Owner's Association provides community pool and tennis court. Attached 2 car garage with direct access. Don't miss this beauty.