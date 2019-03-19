All apartments in Diamond Bar
1118 Cleghorn Dr

1118 Cleghorn Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1118 Cleghorn Drive, Diamond Bar, CA 91765
Diamond Bar

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Beautifully remodeled condominium in the highly desirable Diamond Bar area located within the excellent Walnut Valley School District. Home is located near shopping centers, 57 and 60 freeway, library, and a park. Condominium has 3 spacious bedrooms . This townhouse is an end unit that comes with a nice and good size privet patio. There is 2 full and one half bathroom .Bright and airy living room comes with a sharp fireplace. Home Owner's Association provides community pool and tennis court. Attached 2 car garage with direct access. Don't miss this beauty.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1118 Cleghorn Dr have any available units?
1118 Cleghorn Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Diamond Bar, CA.
What amenities does 1118 Cleghorn Dr have?
Some of 1118 Cleghorn Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1118 Cleghorn Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1118 Cleghorn Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1118 Cleghorn Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1118 Cleghorn Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Diamond Bar.
Does 1118 Cleghorn Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1118 Cleghorn Dr offers parking.
Does 1118 Cleghorn Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1118 Cleghorn Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1118 Cleghorn Dr have a pool?
Yes, 1118 Cleghorn Dr has a pool.
Does 1118 Cleghorn Dr have accessible units?
No, 1118 Cleghorn Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1118 Cleghorn Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1118 Cleghorn Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1118 Cleghorn Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1118 Cleghorn Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
