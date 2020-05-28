All apartments in Desert Palms
Last updated May 28 2020 at 9:01 PM

37784 Pineknoll Avenue

Location

37784 Pineknoll Avenue, Desert Palms, CA 92211
Sun City Palm Desert

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,400

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2432 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
bocce court
clubhouse
gym
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
tennis court
Available May 2020 thru Feb 2021, San Remo Estate Home with Pool & Spa, covered patio, BBQ, Golf Cart included for use within Sun City Palm Desert. Turnkey furnished like a Model. In Great Room Fireplace, Large 52 inch HDTV with a Blue Ray DVD player, plus Wireless Internet. Formal Living Room and Dining Room, King Size Bed in Master Suite with TV, large walkin closet in dressing room, Queen Bed in 2nd bedroom and 3rd bedroom has a sofa bed. Great location close to the first clubhouse. There are 3 clubhouses, 2 fitness centers, indoor tract for walking, two golf courses, 4 pools, (one indoor) 3 spas, 3 restaurants, tennis and bocce courts, numerous clubs and social activies during the day and evenings. A NON Smoking Home. This is an active 55+ Senior Community. Available May 2020 thru Oct 2020 $2800 per month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 37784 Pineknoll Avenue have any available units?
37784 Pineknoll Avenue has a unit available for $4,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 37784 Pineknoll Avenue have?
Some of 37784 Pineknoll Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 37784 Pineknoll Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
37784 Pineknoll Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 37784 Pineknoll Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 37784 Pineknoll Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Desert Palms.
Does 37784 Pineknoll Avenue offer parking?
No, 37784 Pineknoll Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 37784 Pineknoll Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 37784 Pineknoll Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 37784 Pineknoll Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 37784 Pineknoll Avenue has a pool.
Does 37784 Pineknoll Avenue have accessible units?
No, 37784 Pineknoll Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 37784 Pineknoll Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 37784 Pineknoll Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 37784 Pineknoll Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 37784 Pineknoll Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
