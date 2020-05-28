37784 Pineknoll Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities bocce court clubhouse gym pool bbq/grill hot tub internet access tennis court

Available May 2020 thru Feb 2021, San Remo Estate Home with Pool & Spa, covered patio, BBQ, Golf Cart included for use within Sun City Palm Desert. Turnkey furnished like a Model. In Great Room Fireplace, Large 52 inch HDTV with a Blue Ray DVD player, plus Wireless Internet. Formal Living Room and Dining Room, King Size Bed in Master Suite with TV, large walkin closet in dressing room, Queen Bed in 2nd bedroom and 3rd bedroom has a sofa bed. Great location close to the first clubhouse. There are 3 clubhouses, 2 fitness centers, indoor tract for walking, two golf courses, 4 pools, (one indoor) 3 spas, 3 restaurants, tennis and bocce courts, numerous clubs and social activies during the day and evenings. A NON Smoking Home. This is an active 55+ Senior Community. Available May 2020 thru Oct 2020 $2800 per month.