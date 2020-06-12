Apartment List
/
CA
/
desert hot springs
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:21 PM

78 Apartments for rent in Desert Hot Springs, CA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come ... Read Guide >

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
8436 Great Smokey Avenue
8436 Great Smokey Avenue, Desert Hot Springs, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1630 sqft
WOW!! 2004 built, 3 BEDROOMS 2 BATH home JUST PAINTED home has SOLAR GREAT room, DINING area, BREAKFAST bar,FIREPLACE and PATIO space...COMMUNITYoffers, POOLS/SPAS, a TENNIS court, BASKETBALL court. READY to LEASE...

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
68214 Via Domingo
68214 Via Domingo, Desert Hot Springs, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1107 sqft
3 Bedroom with Spacious Backyard in Desert Hot Springs! - You don't want to miss this one.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Desert Hot Springs
1 Unit Available
11865 Ambrosio Drive
11865 Ambrosio Drive, Desert Hot Springs, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1260 sqft
Location is tops here! A Terrific, very clean and completely remodeled home! This home is looking for a family or couple that will take great care of it and will as well enjoy all the new fixtures, new kitchen tiles, granite counter tops, new

1 of 10

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
62443 N. Starcross Dr.
62443 North Starcross Drive, Desert Hot Springs, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,685
2009 sqft
Skyborne Custom Living,Unfurnished - Available on 4/1/2020. This 3 bedroom,2.5 bath,2009 sq. ft. home is located in the highly desirable Skyborne community,separate from everyone in the valley.
Results within 1 mile of Desert Hot Springs

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
9643 Spyglass Ave #30
9643 Spyglass Avenue, Riverside County, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,295
Furnished or Unfurnished 1 bedroom Condo in Mission Lakes CC - Spectacular Condo in Mission Lakes Country Club! 1 Bedroom, 1 bath upstairs unit, open, bright and updated throughout. Comes furnished. Balcony off bedroom with mountain views.

1 of 34

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
8629 Oakmount Blvd
8629 Oakmount Boulevard, Riverside County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1536 sqft
Spacious 3 Bedroom in Mission Lakes with Amazing Views - This is the one! This property is on the rental market available as a long term rental. This home is a 3 Bed located in one of the most desirable areas of DHS.
Results within 5 miles of Desert Hot Springs

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
Baristo
1 Unit Available
280 S Avenida Caballeros
280 South Avenida Caballeros, Palm Springs, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,900
1082 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Seasonal Rental with Incredible Views & Elegant Upgrades! Welcome to Caballeros Estates! The epitome of downtown Palm Springs living, this gorgeous 1 BR +Den 1.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
Warm Sands
1 Unit Available
668 Dunes Court
668 Dunes Ct, Palm Springs, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,750
1530 sqft
Turnkey/Furnished-Dramatic Mid-Century modern home in desirable, gated 12 home enclave of Dunes Court located in South Palm Springs. Remodeled & highly upgraded with professional decoration by Palm Springs designer Christopher Kennedy.

1 of 49

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
3548 Foothill Avenue
3548 Foothill Avenue, Palm Springs, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1129 sqft
This beautiful modern condo is designer decorated with contemporary touches! High vaulted 12'6 ceilings in the living room/dining room with clerestory windows and gorgeous mountain views! Master bedroom is ensuite with a large walk-in closet.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
31200 Landau Boulevard
31200 Landau Boulevard, Cathedral City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
802 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to the best kept secret in the desert, Cathedral Springs. Lower 2 bedroom with 2 master suites each has their own bathroom. Separate laundry room with cupboards offer plenty of storage space. Master bath has a walk in-closet.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
31200 Landau
31200 Landau Blvd, Cathedral City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
949 sqft
Take a look! 2 bedroom/2 bath condo is just steps to 2 pools, 2 spas and exercise room! Beautiful quartz counter top & all new cabinets in kitchen. Tile flooring in dining and baths. New carpet in the living room and bedrooms.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
Desert Park Estates
1 Unit Available
2750 N Chuperosa Road
2750 North Chuperosa Road, Palm Springs, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
1320 sqft
Cozy comfortable and recently updated four bedroom two bath residence is the perfect long term lease. Fully furnished, the open floor plan highlights great spaces perfect for entertaining.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
500 S Farrell Drive
500 Farrell Drive, Palm Springs, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1175 sqft
**Unit not available to rent during shelter-in place mandate.** This is a fantastic Seasonal (Short-Term) Rental. This property is an upper unit, balcony off living room overlooks pool area.

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
Uptown Palm Springs
1 Unit Available
4141 Sadao Court
4141 Sadao Ct, Palm Springs, CA
2 Bedrooms
$6,500
2060 sqft
**Unit not available to rent during shelter-in place mandate.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
Palm Springs Highlands East
1 Unit Available
30950 Avenida Del Yermo
30950 Avenida Del Yermo, Cathedral City, CA
5 Bedrooms
$2,900
2279 sqft
Rare Opportunity 5 Bedroom / 3 Bath plus Pool and Spa home, located close to Panorama Park area of Cathedral City. This estate sits on an oversized 8276 sq foot lot.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
Desert Highland - Gateway Estates
1 Unit Available
503 Paragon Loop
503 Paragon Loop, Palm Springs, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
1738 sqft
3 bedroom, 3 bath, 1738 sq ft. Upstairs has dual master suites, both with double vanity sinks and walk in showers. Both have walk in closets and sliding glass doors to a private deck. The laundry room is upstairs and another outdoor deck.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
Mountain Gate
1 Unit Available
1068 Mira Luna
1068 Mira Luna, Palm Springs, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1630 sqft
Move in Now! 3 BD, 2 Bath in gated community with pools, spas, tennis courts, basketball courts, walking trails, BBQ area, and playground. Upgraded kitchen with granite counters, center island and pantry.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
Racquet Club West
1 Unit Available
470 N Villa Court
470 North Villa Court, Palm Springs, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
589 sqft
Upgraded unfurnished 1 bedroom 1 bathroom top floor corner unit condo. Best location in the building with an extra dining room window providing extra light within and spectacular mountain views.

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
110 E. Via Escuela
110 East via Escuela, Palm Springs, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
TOWNHOUSE with all amenities included... - Property Id: 141747 Price reduction ...additional discount offered to Health Care Workers. Corner unit, close to all transportation, nr. pool/jacuzzi.....

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Palm Springs Villas
1 Unit Available
701 N Los Felices Circle West L116
701 Los Felices Circle West, Palm Springs, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,290
589 sqft
Palm Springs Villas II L116 - Palm Springs Villas Unfurnished Frequently Asked Questions: STATUS: Occupied AVAILABILITY DATE: 6/1/2020 PET RESTRICTIONS: ****Cats and small dogs**** SMOKING: Non-Smoking MOVE-IN FEE: 1st Months Rent & Security

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Racquet Club West
1 Unit Available
2825 Los Felices Rd Unit 208
2825 North Los Felices Road, Palm Springs, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
580 sqft
PS Villas I #208 - APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY): Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (see application requirements) Hit Apply Now Complete the Online Application Form Pay the Application Fee All applicants must have the

1 of 45

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Baristo
1 Unit Available
233 Villorrio Drive East #33
233 Villorrio Drive East, Palm Springs, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1525 sqft
2 Bedroom Gem of A Home in Villorrio! - **Coming Soon** This is a gem of a home close to Downtown Palm Springs offering mountain views and homey vibes.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
401 S. El Cielo Rd., #111
401 South El Cielo Road, Palm Springs, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Desert La Palme. Long Term,Furnished. - Central Palm Springs location.Fully furnished.Close to four restaurants,deli and airport. Level throughout in quiet South /East corner. A few steps to pool/spa and tennis.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Baristo
1 Unit Available
871 E. Arenas Road
871 East Arenas Road, Palm Springs, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1176 sqft
871 E. Arenas Road Available 06/15/20 Casita Arenas Condominium - May to Dec open at $1895/month. Tenant pays gas,electric,WIFI,cable,from May-Dec. Baristo neighborhood. Quiet complex of only 40 units.
City Guide for Desert Hot Springs, CA

The Desert Empire, famous for its deserts, hot climate, cacti and the famous Coachella Music Festival, the largest music and arts festival on the West Coast. A great place to listen to great musical acts once a year.

The small city of Desert Hot Springs sits in a great location just above Palm Springs, in a high-altitude desert. Its far enough from LA and San Diego, yet close enough to reach if need be. This city has a great mix of people, both young and old; and living in a place where people go for a vacation is usually a good bet. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Desert Hot Springs, CA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Desert Hot Springs renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Desert Hot Springs 3 BedroomsDesert Hot Springs Apartments with BalconyDesert Hot Springs Apartments with Garage
Desert Hot Springs Apartments with GymDesert Hot Springs Apartments with ParkingDesert Hot Springs Apartments with Pool
Desert Hot Springs Cheap PlacesDesert Hot Springs Dog Friendly ApartmentsDesert Hot Springs Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Riverside, CAMoreno Valley, CAMurrieta, CATemecula, CARedlands, CASan Bernardino, CAPalm Springs, CAColton, CALake Elsinore, CARialto, CAWildomar, CAMenifee, CA
Highland, CAPalm Desert, CALoma Linda, CABermuda Dunes, CAWoodcrest, CACalimesa, CADesert Palms, CAFallbrook, CAJoshua Tree, CAThousand Palms, CABig Bear Lake, CAApple Valley, CA
Twentynine Palms, CAHesperia, CACathedral City, CAIndian Wells, CABanning, CACrestline, CALakeland Village, CAYucca Valley, CAIndio, CAHemet, CABig Bear City, CARancho Mirage, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-RiversideCollege of the Desert
Loma Linda UniversityUniversity of Redlands
Moreno Valley College