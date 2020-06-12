78 Apartments for rent in Desert Hot Springs, CA with balcony
1 of 16
1 of 26
1 of 9
1 of 10
1 of 21
1 of 34
1 of 19
1 of 27
1 of 49
1 of 20
1 of 16
1 of 20
1 of 28
1 of 43
1 of 21
1 of 16
1 of 19
1 of 5
1 of 24
1 of 18
1 of 13
1 of 45
1 of 12
1 of 14
The Desert Empire, famous for its deserts, hot climate, cacti and the famous Coachella Music Festival, the largest music and arts festival on the West Coast. A great place to listen to great musical acts once a year.
The small city of Desert Hot Springs sits in a great location just above Palm Springs, in a high-altitude desert. Its far enough from LA and San Diego, yet close enough to reach if need be. This city has a great mix of people, both young and old; and living in a place where people go for a vacation is usually a good bet. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Desert Hot Springs renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.