2 bedroom apartments
74 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Desert Hot Springs, CA
1 Unit Available
Desert Hot Springs
11115 Foxdale Drive
11115 Foxdale Drive, Desert Hot Springs, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1181 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 11115 Foxdale Drive in Desert Hot Springs. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
Desert Hot Springs East
12550 Miracle Hill Road - 2
12550 Miracle Hill Road, Desert Hot Springs, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1000 sqft
Complete Remodel! New AC! New Kitchen! New Appliances!! Great Views!! 2 bedroom/2bath apartment
Results within 1 mile of Desert Hot Springs
1 Unit Available
9643 Spyglass Avenue
9643 Spyglass Avenue, Riverside County, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
841 sqft
WOW!! Mission Lakes Country Club -- 2 BEDROOMS/1 bath, upstairs unit. UPDATED and REMOLDELED...
Results within 5 miles of Desert Hot Springs
Verified
7 Units Available
Downtown Palm Springs
La Ventana
300 S Calle El Segundo, Palm Springs, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
648 sqft
Reflecting a passion for luxury and stylishness, the residences at La Ventana Apartments present a compelling portrait of refined apartment living nestled in a well-kept location.
1 Unit Available
28834 Isleta Court
28834 Isleta Ct, Cathedral City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
1212 sqft
Nice 2 BR available for both seasonal 30 day or weekly. STVR Permit ##016310 Max 4 persons.Desert Princess Palm Springs.
1 Unit Available
29148 Desert Princess Drive
29148 Desert Princess Drive, Cathedral City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
1212 sqft
Amazing Condo with great view. Very secluded. Desert Princess Palm Springs seasonal rental. STVR Permit #061515 sleeps 4
1 Unit Available
29138 Desert Princess Drive
29138 Desert Princess Drive, Cathedral City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1212 sqft
Amazing remodeled lakefront 2BR with PRIVATE SPA. Desert Princess Palm Springs seasonal rental.
1 Unit Available
28825 E Portales Drive
28825 East Portales Drive, Cathedral City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
1212 sqft
Very nice with 2 master suites. On Golf course and close to gym, tennis and spa. Desert Princess Palm Springs seasonal rental.
1 Unit Available
29976 W Trancas Drive
29976 West Trancas Drive, Cathedral City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
1461 sqft
Stunning 2 BR villa with golf course, lake and mountain views. Desert Princess Palm Springs seasonal rental.
1 Unit Available
67263 N Chimayo Drive
67263 North Chimayo Drive, Cathedral City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
1177 sqft
Nice 2BR with golf course view. Desert Princess Palm Springs seasonal rental.
1 Unit Available
67409 N Chimayo Drive
67409 North Chimayo Drive, Cathedral City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1212 sqft
Stunning, sleek 2 BR completely remodeled with every detail. Very popular unit. Desert Princess Palm Springs seasonal rental.
1 Unit Available
31200 Landau Boulevard
31200 Landau Boulevard, Cathedral City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
802 sqft
Welcome to the best kept secret in the desert, Cathedral Springs. Lower 2 bedroom with 2 master suites each has their own bathroom. Separate laundry room with cupboards offer plenty of storage space. Master bath has a walk in-closet.
1 Unit Available
3548 Foothill Avenue
3548 Foothill Avenue, Palm Springs, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1129 sqft
This beautiful modern condo is designer decorated with contemporary touches! High vaulted 12'6 ceilings in the living room/dining room with clerestory windows and gorgeous mountain views! Master bedroom is ensuite with a large walk-in closet.
1 Unit Available
67687 Duchess Way
67687 Duchess Way, Cathedral City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1478 sqft
Spectacular single level unit (no one above!) available for rent long term. This condo is an end-unit and features granite countertops in kitchen & bathrooms, tile flooring and carpeting, two car attached garage, ceiling fans throughout.
1 Unit Available
88 Lazy C Ranch Road
88 Lazy C Ranch Road, Riverside County, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
720 sqft
Take your family on a western adventure to the Lazy C Ranch, where you can relax by the pool, visit our animals, explore, or even BBQ to your heart's desire.
1 Unit Available
2995 Sundance E Circle
2995 Sundance Circle East, Palm Springs, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1855 sqft
2995 Sundance E Circle Available 08/07/20 Sundance Resort 2995 - This is a wonderful upgraded condo in the exclusive, gated community of Sundance Resorts. Minutes from downtown, restaurants and shopping.
1 Unit Available
67727 S Natoma Drive
67727 North Natoma Drive, Cathedral City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
1425 sqft
Stunning 2 BR villa with golf course and mountain views. Desert Princess Palm Springs seasonal rental.
1 Unit Available
29518 W Laguna Drive
29518 West Laguna Drive, Cathedral City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
1425 sqft
Stunning 2 BR villa with golf course views. Desert Princess Palm Springs seasonal rental.
1 Unit Available
28642 W Natoma Drive
28642 West Natoma Drive, Cathedral City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1212 sqft
Nice 1 BR 2 BA unit Seasonal rental in Desert Princess Palm Springs.
1 Unit Available
28602 Taos Court
28602 Taos Court, Cathedral City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
1212 sqft
Fully remodeled on the golf course in secluded location. Open concept kitchen. Pool is right out your back door. Seasonal rental in Desert Princess Palm Springs.
1 Unit Available
31200 Landau
31200 Landau Blvd, Cathedral City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
949 sqft
Take a look! 2 bedroom/2 bath condo is just steps to 2 pools, 2 spas and exercise room! Beautiful quartz counter top & all new cabinets in kitchen. Tile flooring in dining and baths. New carpet in the living room and bedrooms.
1 Unit Available
500 S Farrell Drive
500 Farrell Drive, Palm Springs, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1175 sqft
Seasonal Rental in Mesquite Country Club - **Unit not available to rent during shelter-in place mandate.** This is a fantastic Seasonal (Short-Term) Rental.
1 Unit Available
Baristo
233 Villorrio Drive East #33
233 Villorrio Drive East, Palm Springs, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1521 sqft
2 Bedroom Gem of A Home in Villorrio! - This is a gem of a home close to Downtown Palm Springs offering mountain views and homey vibes. You'll walk into your private courtyard with steps leading directly to living area with high ceilings.
1 Unit Available
Baristo
871 E. Arenas Road
871 East Arenas Road, Palm Springs, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1176 sqft
Casita Arenas Furnished Condominium - May to Dec open at $1895/month. Tenant pays gas,electric,WIFI,cable,from May-Dec. An 'all inclusive' monthly term is available at $2395/month.Baristo neighborhood. Quiet complex of only 40 units.
