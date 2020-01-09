All apartments in Del Mar
Last updated January 9 2020 at 3:45 AM

621 Amphitheatre

621 Amphitheatre Drive
Location

621 Amphitheatre Drive, Del Mar, CA 92014
Del Mar

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
Vintage Old Del Mar. Brand new remodel with huge ocean views in the heart of the village. All new floors, paint, appliances, washer dryer, lighting, window coverings, bathrooms. Pets welcome!! The incredibly warm kitchen features all new granite & stainless, gas cooking, 6 burner stove top, new fridge, sink, faucet, dishwasher. The large living room has unobstructed ocean vus. 2 bedrooms down and a 4th that is the perfect office/tv room...the second story is all Master bedroom with sweeping Pacific views.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 621 Amphitheatre have any available units?
621 Amphitheatre doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Del Mar, CA.
What amenities does 621 Amphitheatre have?
Some of 621 Amphitheatre's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 621 Amphitheatre currently offering any rent specials?
621 Amphitheatre is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 621 Amphitheatre pet-friendly?
Yes, 621 Amphitheatre is pet friendly.
Does 621 Amphitheatre offer parking?
Yes, 621 Amphitheatre offers parking.
Does 621 Amphitheatre have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 621 Amphitheatre offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 621 Amphitheatre have a pool?
No, 621 Amphitheatre does not have a pool.
Does 621 Amphitheatre have accessible units?
No, 621 Amphitheatre does not have accessible units.
Does 621 Amphitheatre have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 621 Amphitheatre has units with dishwashers.
Does 621 Amphitheatre have units with air conditioning?
No, 621 Amphitheatre does not have units with air conditioning.

