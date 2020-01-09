621 Amphitheatre

Amenities

Vintage Old Del Mar. Brand new remodel with huge ocean views in the heart of the village. All new floors, paint, appliances, washer dryer, lighting, window coverings, bathrooms. Pets welcome!! The incredibly warm kitchen features all new granite & stainless, gas cooking, 6 burner stove top, new fridge, sink, faucet, dishwasher. The large living room has unobstructed ocean vus. 2 bedrooms down and a 4th that is the perfect office/tv room...the second story is all Master bedroom with sweeping Pacific views.