All apartments in Del Mar
Find more places like 550 Torrey Point Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Del Mar, CA
/
550 Torrey Point Road
Last updated May 4 2020 at 11:44 PM

550 Torrey Point Road

550 Torrey Point Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Del Mar
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

550 Torrey Point Road, Del Mar, CA 92014
Del Mar

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Marvel at breathtaking ocean views from almost every room in this spectacular coastal home. Two large covered decks. Beautiful designer kitchen with granite countertops, extensive cabinetry for storage and large island, great for entertaining. Open floor plan seamlessly connects rooms on the main entry level. Master bedroom features a private deck, fireplace, wood beamed ceiling and master bath with beautiful tile flooring. New paint and carpet on third level. Large driveway with parking for up to 4 cars.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 550 Torrey Point Road have any available units?
550 Torrey Point Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Del Mar, CA.
What amenities does 550 Torrey Point Road have?
Some of 550 Torrey Point Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 550 Torrey Point Road currently offering any rent specials?
550 Torrey Point Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 550 Torrey Point Road pet-friendly?
No, 550 Torrey Point Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Del Mar.
Does 550 Torrey Point Road offer parking?
Yes, 550 Torrey Point Road offers parking.
Does 550 Torrey Point Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 550 Torrey Point Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 550 Torrey Point Road have a pool?
No, 550 Torrey Point Road does not have a pool.
Does 550 Torrey Point Road have accessible units?
No, 550 Torrey Point Road does not have accessible units.
Does 550 Torrey Point Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 550 Torrey Point Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 550 Torrey Point Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 550 Torrey Point Road does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Del Mar 1 BedroomsDel Mar 2 Bedrooms
Del Mar Apartments with Washer-DryerDel Mar Luxury Places
Del Mar Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CASan Marcos, CA
La Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CAMurrieta, CALaguna Niguel, CATemecula, CAEncinitas, CASan Clemente, CA
Poway, CASantee, CAFallbrook, CACoto de Caza, CALakeland Village, CAHemet, CALa Presa, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSaddleback College
San Diego City CollegePalomar College
San Diego Mesa College