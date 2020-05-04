550 Torrey Point Road

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Marvel at breathtaking ocean views from almost every room in this spectacular coastal home. Two large covered decks. Beautiful designer kitchen with granite countertops, extensive cabinetry for storage and large island, great for entertaining. Open floor plan seamlessly connects rooms on the main entry level. Master bedroom features a private deck, fireplace, wood beamed ceiling and master bath with beautiful tile flooring. New paint and carpet on third level. Large driveway with parking for up to 4 cars.