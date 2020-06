Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities pool

Located in the popular Del Mar Woods, this top floor condo has been completely rebuilt after fire 8 years ago with plush carpet, crown molding, designer tile flooring and custom cabinetry. Gourmet kitchen features top of the line stainless appliances and wine fridge. Kitchen opens up to a dining area with wet bar with built-in wine storage. Large living room with fireplace leads out to a spacious balcony with panoramic ocean views. Master suite has dual closets and sinks. Cliff walk to beach.