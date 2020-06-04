All apartments in Del Mar
Find more places like 2028 Ocean Front.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Del Mar, CA
/
2028 Ocean Front
Last updated June 4 2020 at 1:56 AM

2028 Ocean Front

2028 Ocean Front · (877) 515-7443
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Del Mar
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

2028 Ocean Front, Del Mar, CA 92014
Del Mar

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$14,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1554 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
courtyard
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
Currently available for rent September-December 2020. Located directly on the sand, this ocean front home is available for vacation or long term rental. Recent major remodel completed. Tastefully furnished, featuring 1 bdrm + and office (with pull out bed), wood burning fireplace in the main house, and a detached guest house with 1 bedroom, kitchenette, and bath. Enjoy al fresco dining watching the waves, or coffee in your private courtyard. Parking for 4 cars. $35,000/month from June through Mid Sept.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2028 Ocean Front have any available units?
2028 Ocean Front has a unit available for $14,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2028 Ocean Front have?
Some of 2028 Ocean Front's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2028 Ocean Front currently offering any rent specials?
2028 Ocean Front isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2028 Ocean Front pet-friendly?
No, 2028 Ocean Front is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Del Mar.
Does 2028 Ocean Front offer parking?
Yes, 2028 Ocean Front does offer parking.
Does 2028 Ocean Front have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2028 Ocean Front offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2028 Ocean Front have a pool?
No, 2028 Ocean Front does not have a pool.
Does 2028 Ocean Front have accessible units?
No, 2028 Ocean Front does not have accessible units.
Does 2028 Ocean Front have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2028 Ocean Front has units with dishwashers.
Does 2028 Ocean Front have units with air conditioning?
No, 2028 Ocean Front does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2028 Ocean Front?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Del Mar 1 BedroomsDel Mar 2 Bedrooms
Del Mar Apartments with Washer-DryerDel Mar Luxury Places
Del Mar Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CASan Marcos, CA
La Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CAMurrieta, CALaguna Niguel, CATemecula, CAEncinitas, CASan Clemente, CA
Poway, CASantee, CAFallbrook, CACoto de Caza, CALakeland Village, CAHemet, CALa Presa, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSaddleback College
San Diego City CollegePalomar College
San Diego Mesa College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity