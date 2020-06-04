2028 Ocean Front

Amenities

Currently available for rent September-December 2020. Located directly on the sand, this ocean front home is available for vacation or long term rental. Recent major remodel completed. Tastefully furnished, featuring 1 bdrm + and office (with pull out bed), wood burning fireplace in the main house, and a detached guest house with 1 bedroom, kitchenette, and bath. Enjoy al fresco dining watching the waves, or coffee in your private courtyard. Parking for 4 cars. $35,000/month from June through Mid Sept.