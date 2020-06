Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Beautiful single level rental in the Beach Colony, which is only a short walk away from the beach. Property is cozy and fully furnished, all 3 bedrooms have queen size beds, nice upgrades thru out, big open kitchen and bright bathrooms. Private spa, Washer and dryer & One car garage with additional 2 parking spot in a driveway. Available for a long or short term lease minimum of 30 days due to rules in Del Mar,Call for rates.