Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking fireplace microwave

ON THE SAND in DEL MAR!! Ocean breezes and beautiful sunsets await you from the comfort of your private, spacious deck. Fully furnished with a well stocked kitchen, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths an outdoor shower and parking for 4 cars. Beautiful ocean views from all the common areas. Enjoy the nearby fine shops and restaurants as well as the famous Del Mar Racetrack.