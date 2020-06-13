267 Apartments for rent in Del Mar, CA with balcony

Apartment List
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restri... Read Guide >

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Del Mar
1 Unit Available
1209 Luneta Drive
1209 Luneta Drive, Del Mar, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,550
1610 sqft
Spectacular panoramic ocean views! This 2 story home has glass windows and doors lining the front of the house on the first story where you can enjoy the beautiful sunsets from the comfort of your living room, kitchen or deck.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Del Mar
1 Unit Available
246 Dolphin Cove Ct
246 Dolphin Cove Court, Del Mar, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,850
1230 sqft
Located in the popular Del Mar Woods, this top floor condo has been completely rebuilt after fire 8 years ago with plush carpet, crown molding, designer tile flooring and custom cabinetry.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Del Mar
1 Unit Available
2001 Ocean Front
2001 Ocean Front, Del Mar, CA
2 Bedrooms
$7,200
1166 sqft
Only steps to the sand! This 2BR, 2BA charming Beach Colony home offers ocean views, wood vaulted ceilings, a quaint kitchen & dining area, living room fireplace and a view deck for relaxing in the sun or enjoying summer meals outside.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Del Mar
1 Unit Available
1812 Ocean Front
1812 Ocean Front, Del Mar, CA
3 Bedrooms
$8,950
1650 sqft
ON THE SAND in DEL MAR!! Ocean breezes and beautiful sunsets await you from the comfort of your private, spacious deck. Fully furnished with a well stocked kitchen, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths an outdoor shower and parking for 4 cars.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Del Mar
1 Unit Available
432 15th Street
432 15th Street, Del Mar, CA
3 Bedrooms
$12,000
2752 sqft
- 1 MONTH MINIMUM STAY - SPECTACULAR OCEAN VIEWS from nearly every room - Enjoy this quiet retreat nestled in the heart of Olde Del Mar - Within walking distance to 'toes-in-the-sand' Powerhouse Park + Beach, L'Auberge Resort + Del Mar's Plaza with

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Del Mar
1 Unit Available
2028 Ocean Front
2028 Ocean Front, Del Mar, CA
3 Bedrooms
$14,000
1554 sqft
Currently available for rent September-December 2020. Located directly on the sand, this ocean front home is available for vacation or long term rental. Recent major remodel completed.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Del Mar
1 Unit Available
565 15th Street
565 15th Street, Del Mar, CA
3 Bedrooms
$8,500
1721 sqft
Prime Location and Upgraded Charming "Furnished" Single level cottage in Olde Del Mar. 3 br plus office, Big Open floor plan with French doors to Huge patio with Panoramic Coastal and Ocean views, Plus private court yard and 2 car garage.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Del Mar
1 Unit Available
1814 Ocean Front
1814 Ocean Front, Del Mar, CA
3 Bedrooms
$8,000
1650 sqft
DEL MAR BEACHFRONT! Enjoy forever views sitting on the balcony of this 3 bedroom 2 bathroom beach front home. Beautiful sunsets and ocean breezes await you. Fully furnished and space for 4 cars.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Del Mar
1 Unit Available
1945 Santa Fe Ave
1945 Santa Fe Avenue, Del Mar, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,800
1363 sqft
Steps to beach & 20th St. beach access. Del Mar Beach Colony. Open concept, 3 bd, 2 bath, bonus room & laundry/mud room. Hardwood, gas fireplace & air conditioning. Spotless with updated furnishings & fixtures. Private fully fenced yard & patio.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Del Mar
1 Unit Available
1562 Camino Del Mar
1562 Camino Del Mar, Del Mar, CA
1 Bedroom
$4,600
876 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful spacious Del Mar Beach Colony condominium offers 1 bedroom with optional bedroom, 2 full baths, full white water ocean and sand views.
Results within 1 mile of Del Mar
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
Solana Beach
4 Units Available
Ocean Crest
873 Stevens Ave, Solana Beach, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,230
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,256
1087 sqft
The relaxing pool, hot tub, gym, and sauna highlight this community's convenient features. Apartments include fireplaces and have been recently renovated. Residents can also enjoy shopping, entertainment and dining at nearby Flower Hill Promenade.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 04:36am
Carmel Valley
1 Unit Available
13082 Survey Point
13082 Survey Point, San Diego, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,895
3071 sqft
Two-story home on cul-de-sac street, features formal and family dining areas, vaulted ceilings and plantation shutters in formal living room/dining room, french doors to patio from formal dining room and sliding glass door from family room, new

1 of 51

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Solana Beach
1 Unit Available
435 S Sierra Ave #112
435 Sierra Avenue, Solana Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,500
1008 sqft
Ocean View Gem - Available for May, June and July at this price.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Solana Beach
1 Unit Available
207 N Sierra Ave
207 North Sierra Avenue, Solana Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,450
One Bedroom just 1/2 block to beach! - Huge one bedroom, one bathroom downstairs unit just 1/2 block to Fletcher Cove in Solana Beach! Walk-in closet, fireplace, shared garage and washer/dryer, private fenced yard/patio. Wood flooring throughout.

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Del Mar Heights
1 Unit Available
2271 Del Mar Scenic Pkwy
2271 Del Mar Scenic Parkway, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,100
1840 sqft
2271 Del Mar Scenic Pkwy Available 06/15/20 Charming Del Mar Townhome, Walk to Beach! - Location, location, location! Charming Townhome available for rent in the prestigious Del Mar coastal community of Seapoint.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 04:12am
Solana Beach
1 Unit Available
14921 Tercer Verde - 1
14921 Tercer Verde, Solana Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,350
2660 sqft
IMMACULATE DETACHED HOME IDEALLY LOCATED ON THE 12TH GREEN OF THE LOMAS SANTA FE GOLF COURSE! 3 Bed - 2.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Solana Beach
1 Unit Available
521 S Sierra
521 Sierra Avenue, Solana Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,800
1608 sqft
RATES ARE SEASONAL- Current rate reflected is Mid Season Monthly Price. Please visit avantivacationrentals.com for pricing and availability.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Solana Beach
1 Unit Available
1031 Reliance Way
1031 Reliance Way, Solana Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,950
1864 sqft
Beautifully remodeled, ocean view townhome in Spindrift above Flower Hill Mall. Views from every room in this 3 bedroom home that lives like a single story w/master bedroom on main floor.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Solana Beach
1 Unit Available
834 America Way
834 America Way, Solana Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1208 sqft
Stunning light, bright 2 bed, 1 1/2 bath in the highly sought after community of Spindrift. This unit boasts quartz counter-tops in the kitchen and both bathrooms & new flooring. Attached one car garage with plenty of room for storage.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Solana Beach
1 Unit Available
335 Arcaro
335 Arcaro Lane, Solana Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,200
1673 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
AVAILABLE NOW~Fully Furnished...Fantastic ocean and Racetrack Views from this beautiful town home! Close to Restaurants, Beach and Racetrack! Large deck with BBQ and plenty of seating. Tastefully decorated interior with a beach theme.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Del Mar Heights
1 Unit Available
12966 Caminito de las Olas
12966 Caminito De Las Olas, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,800
1764 sqft
Great end unit with Ocean view from both levels. Freshly remodeled with laminate flooring throughout living areas and plush berber carpet in Bedrooms. Elegant large shower in entry level bath and freshly tiled tub with shower upstairs.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Solana Beach
1 Unit Available
860 COFAIR CT
860 Cofair Court, Solana Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,200
1912 sqft
IMPECCABLE OCEAN VIEW TOWN HOME IN GATED COMMUNITY! WEST OF 5 JUST OFF OF CEDROS! SHORT WALK TO BEACHES, FAIRGROUND, RESTAURANTS.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Del Mar Heights
1 Unit Available
12842 Caminito de las Olas
12842 Caminito De Las Olas, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1764 sqft
30-day minimum rental. $1,500 weekly, $2,000 weekly in high summer. Lovely end unit in Sea Village with light wood floors throughout and Ocean and garden views from the living areas and Master Bedroom.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Solana Beach
1 Unit Available
1060 America Way
1060 America Way, Solana Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,400
1700 sqft
MONTHLY RENTAL Pricing based on Season. Current rate reflected is Mid Season.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Del Mar, CA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Del Mar renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

