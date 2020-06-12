/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
140 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Del Mar, CA
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Del Mar
1 Unit Available
246 Dolphin Cove Ct
246 Dolphin Cove Court, Del Mar, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,850
1230 sqft
Located in the popular Del Mar Woods, this top floor condo has been completely rebuilt after fire 8 years ago with plush carpet, crown molding, designer tile flooring and custom cabinetry.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Del Mar
1 Unit Available
2001 Ocean Front
2001 Ocean Front, Del Mar, CA
2 Bedrooms
$7,200
1166 sqft
Only steps to the sand! This 2BR, 2BA charming Beach Colony home offers ocean views, wood vaulted ceilings, a quaint kitchen & dining area, living room fireplace and a view deck for relaxing in the sun or enjoying summer meals outside.
Results within 1 mile of Del Mar
Last updated June 12 at 04:49am
Solana Beach
4 Units Available
Ocean Crest
873 Stevens Ave, Solana Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,256
1087 sqft
The relaxing pool, hot tub, gym, and sauna highlight this community's convenient features. Apartments include fireplaces and have been recently renovated. Residents can also enjoy shopping, entertainment and dining at nearby Flower Hill Promenade.
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
Del Mar Heights
1 Unit Available
2271 Del Mar Scenic Pkwy
2271 Del Mar Scenic Parkway, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,100
1840 sqft
2271 Del Mar Scenic Pkwy Available 06/15/20 Charming Del Mar Townhome, Walk to Beach! - Location, location, location! Charming Townhome available for rent in the prestigious Del Mar coastal community of Seapoint.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Solana Beach
1 Unit Available
817 America Way
817 America Way, Solana Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1298 sqft
Park-like Del Mar living in this light & bright 2 BR, 2.5 Bath townhome in the highly desirable & peaceful community of Sprindrift. Community pool, spa and open green space. Minutes to fantastic Del Mar beaches and Race Track.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Solana Beach
1 Unit Available
521 S Sierra
521 Sierra Avenue, Solana Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,800
1608 sqft
RATES ARE SEASONAL- Current rate reflected is Mid Season Monthly Price. Please visit avantivacationrentals.com for pricing and availability.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Solana Beach
1 Unit Available
834 America Way
834 America Way, Solana Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1208 sqft
Stunning light, bright 2 bed, 1 1/2 bath in the highly sought after community of Spindrift. This unit boasts quartz counter-tops in the kitchen and both bathrooms & new flooring. Attached one car garage with plenty of room for storage.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Del Mar Heights
1 Unit Available
2034 Carmel Valley Road
2034 Carmel Valley Road, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
1426 sqft
Clean upgraded 'A' unit fully furnished (turnkey) across the street from Torrey Pines State Beach and Park. Wood flooring upstairs and tile down, easy upkeep and perfect for the beach location.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Del Mar Heights
1 Unit Available
12842 Caminito de las Olas
12842 Caminito De Las Olas, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1764 sqft
30-day minimum rental. $1,500 weekly, $2,000 weekly in high summer. Lovely end unit in Sea Village with light wood floors throughout and Ocean and garden views from the living areas and Master Bedroom.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Solana Beach
1 Unit Available
1060 America Way
1060 America Way, Solana Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,400
1700 sqft
MONTHLY RENTAL Pricing based on Season. Current rate reflected is Mid Season.
Results within 5 miles of Del Mar
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Carmel Valley
45 Units Available
One Paseo
3275 Del Mar Heights Road, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,407
1104 sqft
Say hello to One Paseo Living.A collection of modern homes in the heart of a walkable, vibrant village filled with hip retail, boutiques and restaurants. Come on by and have a look.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Carmel Valley
20 Units Available
Signature Point
13006 Signature Pt, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1121 sqft
Signature Point offers luxury and style with premium kitchen features, fireplaces, plush carpeting and modern Spanish architecture. Amenities include a cedar sauna, pool and barbecue facilities.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Carmel Valley
11 Units Available
Altura
11921 Carmel Creek Rd, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1146 sqft
Live in a brand new luxury community in north San Diego. Huge townhomes with custom cabinets and quartz counters. The two community swimming pools have cabanas with TVs. Easy access to I-5.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
North City
10 Units Available
Avino
5040 Camino San Fermin, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,780
1059 sqft
This impressive community is just moments from the retail outlets and restaurants at Village at Pacific Highlands Ranch. Units have hardwood flooring and walk-in closets. There's an onsite yoga studio, concierge, pool, sauna and gym.
Last updated June 12 at 06:22am
8 Units Available
Palma de la Reina
5533 Cancha de Golf, Rancho Santa Fe, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
1035 sqft
Resort community with swimming pool, spa, and pool house adjacent to championship golf and tennis facilities. Full-sized washers and dryers, walk-in closets, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated June 12 at 06:40am
3 Units Available
Bel Mondo Condos
5525 Cancha de Golf, Rancho Santa Fe, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,075
1152 sqft
A resort-style community with a lush landscape and near golf, theaters, and medical facilities. These condos offer high ceilings, heart fireplaces, and large windows. On-site amenities include a spa, sports fitness center, and golf.
Last updated June 12 at 04:49am
Carmel Valley
5 Units Available
The Village at Del Mar Heights
13138 Kellam Ct, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,653
1050 sqft
Stunning, resort-like setting near Solana Highlands Park. On-site amenities include sauna, pool, gym and hot tub. Green community and pet-friendly. Updated suites with granite countertops, hardwood floors and lush landscaping.
Last updated June 12 at 04:49am
Carmel Valley
6 Units Available
Del Mar Ridge
12629 El Camino Real, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,753
1310 sqft
Within walking distance of dining and shopping, these stunning apartments offer wood-burning fireplaces, in-house laundry facilities, as well as community amenities, such as a heated pool and state-of-the-art fitness center. Pets are welcome!
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Carmel Valley
13 Units Available
Sola
13385 Highlands Place, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1134 sqft
Built around the Village at Pacific Highlands Ranch, with dining and shopping just steps away. Spacious units with gourmet kitchens, contemporary bathrooms, wood-style plank flooring and upgraded stainless steel appliances.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Carmel Valley
8 Units Available
Ocean Air
10500 Sea Pearl Cove, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1070 sqft
Townhome-style residences in the Torrey Hills neighborhood close to great schools, shops, and restaurants. Apartments have city and coastal views, in-unit laundry, private patio/balcony, and hardwood floors.
Last updated April 10 at 10:04pm
10 Units Available
Mission Ridge Apartments
1320 Via Terrassa, Encinitas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1050 sqft
Great location right on the coast with hilltop views. Six different floor plans to choose from and units feature vaulted ceilings and plenty of space.
Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
Cardiff
1 Unit Available
2170 Carol View Drive
2170 Carol View Drive, Encinitas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1018 sqft
Elan Cardiff by the Sea Apartment Homes for rent in Encinitas, CA is a beautiful coastal beach town community that boasts 28 acres of lush landscaping, warm sunny weather, resort style living, breathtaking views, and lovely residents who take pride
Last updated June 12 at 09:44am
1 Unit Available
1740 South El Camino Real
1740 South El Camino Real, Encinitas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
906 sqft
Minutes from the beautiful beaches of Encinitas, Cardiff and Solana Beach, this upstairs unit is in a gated community of Pacific Pines.
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
1 Unit Available
308 Volney Ln
308 Volney Lane, Encinitas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1056 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Spacious 2 bedroom condo (recently remodeled). - Property Id: 294767 Recently remodeled unit with front and back patio. 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with TV den, formal front room and large kitchen with island and dinette.
