Apartment List
/
CA
/
del mar
/
apartments with gym
Last updated June 14 2020 at 9:13 AM

75 Apartments for rent in Del Mar, CA with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Del Mar renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a list of... Read Guide >

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Del Mar
1 Unit Available
1552 Camino Del Mar
1552 Camino Del Mar, Del Mar, CA
1 Bedroom
$7,000
900 sqft
Dream getaway Available August. Features spectacular whitewater, sand and coastline views. Del Mar beach colony resort condo located in the heart of the village. Hear the ocean, walk to beach, parks, shops and restaurants.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Del Mar
1 Unit Available
1562 Camino Del Mar
1562 Camino Del Mar, Del Mar, CA
1 Bedroom
$4,600
876 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful spacious Del Mar Beach Colony condominium offers 1 bedroom with optional bedroom, 2 full baths, full white water ocean and sand views.
Results within 1 mile of Del Mar
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 04:51am
Solana Beach
4 Units Available
Ocean Crest
873 Stevens Ave, Solana Beach, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,220
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,246
1087 sqft
The relaxing pool, hot tub, gym, and sauna highlight this community's convenient features. Apartments include fireplaces and have been recently renovated. Residents can also enjoy shopping, entertainment and dining at nearby Flower Hill Promenade.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Del Mar Heights
1 Unit Available
2271 Del Mar Scenic Pkwy
2271 Del Mar Scenic Parkway, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,100
1840 sqft
2271 Del Mar Scenic Pkwy Available 06/15/20 Charming Del Mar Townhome, Walk to Beach! - Location, location, location! Charming Townhome available for rent in the prestigious Del Mar coastal community of Seapoint.
Results within 5 miles of Del Mar
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Carmel Valley
45 Units Available
One Paseo
3275 Del Mar Heights Road, San Diego, CA
Studio
$2,401
590 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,771
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,407
1104 sqft
Say hello to One Paseo Living.A collection of modern homes in the heart of a walkable, vibrant village filled with hip retail, boutiques and restaurants. Come on by and have a look.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Carmel Valley
13 Units Available
Altura
11921 Carmel Creek Rd, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,850
1025 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
1925 sqft
Live in a brand new luxury community in north San Diego. Huge townhomes with custom cabinets and quartz counters. The two community swimming pools have cabanas with TVs. Easy access to I-5.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
North City
10 Units Available
Avino
5040 Camino San Fermin, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,675
867 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,780
1059 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1250 sqft
This impressive community is just moments from the retail outlets and restaurants at Village at Pacific Highlands Ranch. Units have hardwood flooring and walk-in closets. There's an onsite yoga studio, concierge, pool, sauna and gym.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 04:51am
Carmel Valley
5 Units Available
The Village at Del Mar Heights
13138 Kellam Ct, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,233
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,559
1050 sqft
Stunning, resort-like setting near Solana Highlands Park. On-site amenities include sauna, pool, gym and hot tub. Green community and pet-friendly. Updated suites with granite countertops, hardwood floors and lush landscaping.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Carmel Valley
20 Units Available
Signature Point
13006 Signature Pt, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,665
1121 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,473
1329 sqft
Signature Point offers luxury and style with premium kitchen features, fireplaces, plush carpeting and modern Spanish architecture. Amenities include a cedar sauna, pool and barbecue facilities.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 04:51am
Carmel Valley
6 Units Available
Del Mar Ridge
12629 El Camino Real, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,300
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,718
1310 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,092
1425 sqft
Within walking distance of dining and shopping, these stunning apartments offer wood-burning fireplaces, in-house laundry facilities, as well as community amenities, such as a heated pool and state-of-the-art fitness center. Pets are welcome!
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Carmel Valley
12 Units Available
Sola
13385 Highlands Place, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Built around the Village at Pacific Highlands Ranch, with dining and shopping just steps away. Spacious units with gourmet kitchens, contemporary bathrooms, wood-style plank flooring and upgraded stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated April 10 at 10:04pm
10 Units Available
Mission Ridge Apartments
1320 Via Terrassa, Encinitas, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,250
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1050 sqft
Great location right on the coast with hilltop views. Six different floor plans to choose from and units feature vaulted ceilings and plenty of space.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 08:41am
Cardiff
1 Unit Available
2170 Carol View Drive
2170 Carol View Drive, Encinitas, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1018 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Elan Cardiff by the Sea Apartment Homes for rent in Encinitas, CA is a beautiful coastal beach town community that boasts 28 acres of lush landscaping, warm sunny weather, resort style living, breathtaking views, and lovely residents who take pride

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
1740 South El Camino Real
1740 South El Camino Real, Encinitas, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
906 sqft
Minutes from the beautiful beaches of Encinitas, Cardiff and Solana Beach, this upstairs unit is in a gated community of Pacific Pines.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Carmel Valley
1 Unit Available
12446 Ruette Alliante
12446 Ruette Alliante, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,395
1500 sqft
Immaculate 3Br/2.5Ba 2 Story Carmel Valley Home - Immaculate 3 bedroom/2.5 bathroom 2 story Carmel Valley home. Beautiful tile and wood laminate throughout home. Spacious vaulted ceiling living room with gas fireplace.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Carmel Valley
1 Unit Available
12614 Carmel Country Rd. #45
12614 Carmel Country Road, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1114 sqft
Highly Desirable Townhome in Central Carmel Valley - Unfurnished - Turn in Application by June 15th and Receive $100.00 Off First Month Rent. 2 Bedroom 2.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Carmel Valley
1 Unit Available
3505 Caminito El Rincon #276
3505 Caminito El Rincon, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
944 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bedroom Condo - Beautiful, recently updated 2 Bedroom 2 bath condo with 1 assigned space. Approx. 950 sq ft. Open floor plan with 2 full bathrooms, patio and washer/dryer included.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Carmel Valley
1 Unit Available
12503 El Camino Real
12503 El Camino Real, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1351 sqft
D Available 07/01/20 Location, location, location! Beautiful condo located in the heart of Carmel Valley/Del Mar area.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Carmel Valley
1 Unit Available
12376 Carmel Country Road #202
12376 Carmel Country Road, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,488
1010 sqft
12376 Carmel Country Road #202 Available 07/06/20 GORGEOUS 2BR/2BA CONDO IN THE HEART OF DEL MAR!!! PRIME LOCATION! - LOOK NO FURTHER!!! The 2BR, 2BA Condo in Prime Del Mar Location. Beautiful features. Granite Counter tops.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Carmel Valley
1 Unit Available
12642 Carmel Country Rd. #142
12642 Carmel Country Road, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1088 sqft
Dual master townhome in Carmel Valley with 2 car garage - Here is a beautiful dual master bed townhome with a 2 car tandem garage. Located centrally in Carmel Valley. Approx. 1100 sq ft.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 09:39am
Carmel Valley
1 Unit Available
3860 Elijah Court #1032
3860 Elijah Court, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1387 sqft
Top floor end unit in Carmel Pointe. Fresh Paint and ready for immediate move in. A/C. Washer / dryer in unit. Oversized one car garage plus assigned parking spaces. Community amenities include pool/spa, gym.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 09:39am
Carmel Valley
1 Unit Available
10648 Village Haven Trail - 98, Apt 98
10648 Village Haven Trail, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,595
1636 sqft
Available July 20!!. Claim this exquisite, modern 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse condo as yours now! Enter to rich, hardwood floors and an open kitchen & living room main floor, great for entertaining.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Carmel Valley
1 Unit Available
12545 El Camino Real
12545 El Camino Real, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1533 sqft
AVAILABLE 7/15- Crest Del Mar has always been a prime location and this unit is situated very conveniently in the complex. This home is Pristine - Private Entrance, large rooms plus balcony off kitchen highlight this unit.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
Carmel Valley
1 Unit Available
10667 Golden Willow
10667 Golden Willow Trail, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1648 sqft
Carmel Valley Highlands Village beautiful 3 beds, 2.5 baths home (1648 sf) completely ready to move in. Bright, modern, spacious, hardwood floors quiet three upstairs bedrooms and an extra office area.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Del Mar, CA

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Del Mar renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

Similar Pages

Del Mar 1 BedroomsDel Mar 2 BedroomsDel Mar 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsDel Mar 3 BedroomsDel Mar Apartments with Balcony
Del Mar Apartments with GarageDel Mar Apartments with GymDel Mar Apartments with Hardwood FloorsDel Mar Apartments with ParkingDel Mar Apartments with Pool
Del Mar Apartments with Washer-DryerDel Mar Dog Friendly ApartmentsDel Mar Furnished ApartmentsDel Mar Luxury PlacesDel Mar Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CASan Marcos, CA
La Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CAMurrieta, CALaguna Niguel, CATemecula, CAEncinitas, CASan Clemente, CA
Poway, CASantee, CAFallbrook, CACoto de Caza, CALakeland Village, CAHemet, CALa Presa, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSaddleback College
San Diego City CollegePalomar College
San Diego Mesa College