Last updated July 12 2020 at 9:59 PM

323 Apartments for rent in Del Mar, CA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Del Mar apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
Del Mar
Elán Beachhouse Apartment Homes
2515 Camino Del Mar, Del Mar, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,945
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Del Mar, CA, apartment homes located near Sea World and the San Diego Zoo. Upstairs units with ocean views, newly upgraded kitchens and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly community with washer and dryer in every unit.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Del Mar
922 Stratford Ct
922 Stratford Court, Del Mar, CA
3 Bedrooms
$11,500
1586 sqft
A diamond in Del Mar Village. Fully furnished luxury lifestyle home delivers ocean views with stunning high-end furnishings driven by the finest interior design and epic landscaping.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Del Mar
346 10th Street
346 10th Street, Del Mar, CA
3 Bedrooms
$7,900
2302 sqft
Live the Del Mar dream! This stunning, warm contemporary home can be yours to enjoy! The walls of windows and collapsible doors offer the desirable indoor/outdoor living that we covet here by the beach...while enjoying the sparking ocean view.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Del Mar
221 10th Street
221 10th Street, Del Mar, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,400
2274 sqft
Located just one block from the cliff side beach, this twin home features a private front yard/deck with ocean views. The main level of the home features a large living and dining room with rich, wood flooring and open kitchen with breakfast nook.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Del Mar
428 8th St.
428 8th Street, Del Mar, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,700
1800 sqft
Charming Olde Del Mar beach cottage walking distance to beach & shopping. Ocean view from front, hear the waves at night.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Del Mar
238 11Th St
238 11th Street, Del Mar, CA
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
2027 sqft
Rented until Sept. 2020. Beautiful ocean views from most room and just steps to the world class village of Del Mar. Finest quality finished throughout and all the amenities needed to be ready to move in.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Del Mar
1812 Ocean Front
1812 Ocean Front, Del Mar, CA
3 Bedrooms
$8,950
1650 sqft
ON THE SAND in DEL MAR!! Ocean breezes and beautiful sunsets await you from the comfort of your private, spacious deck. Fully furnished with a well stocked kitchen, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths an outdoor shower and parking for 4 cars.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Del Mar
432 15th Street
432 15th Street, Del Mar, CA
3 Bedrooms
$12,000
2752 sqft
- 1 MONTH MINIMUM STAY - SPECTACULAR OCEAN VIEWS from nearly every room - Enjoy this quiet retreat nestled in the heart of Olde Del Mar - Within walking distance to 'toes-in-the-sand' Powerhouse Park + Beach, L'Auberge Resort + Del Mar's Plaza with

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Del Mar
565 15th Street
565 15th Street, Del Mar, CA
3 Bedrooms
$8,500
1721 sqft
Prime Location and Upgraded Charming "Furnished" Single level cottage in Olde Del Mar. 3 br plus office, Big Open floor plan with French doors to Huge patio with Panoramic Coastal and Ocean views, Plus private court yard and 2 car garage.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Del Mar
1814 Ocean Front
1814 Ocean Front, Del Mar, CA
3 Bedrooms
$8,000
1650 sqft
DEL MAR BEACHFRONT! Enjoy forever views sitting on the balcony of this 3 bedroom 2 bathroom beach front home. Beautiful sunsets and ocean breezes await you. Fully furnished and space for 4 cars.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Del Mar
1552 Camino Del Mar
1552 Camino Del Mar, Del Mar, CA
1 Bedroom
$7,000
900 sqft
Dream getaway Available August & Sept. Features spectacular whitewater, sand and coastline views. Del Mar beach colony resort condo located in the heart of the village. Hear the ocean, walk to beach, parks, shops and restaurants.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Del Mar
1945 Santa Fe Ave
1945 Santa Fe Avenue, Del Mar, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,800
1363 sqft
Steps to beach & 20th St. beach access. Del Mar Beach Colony. Open concept, 3 bd, 2 bath, bonus room & laundry/mud room. Hardwood, gas fireplace & air conditioning. Spotless with updated furnishings & fixtures. Private fully fenced yard & patio.
Results within 1 mile of Del Mar
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 06:29pm
6 Units Available
Solana Beach
Elan Sandpiper Del Mar
833 South Cedros Avenue, Solana Beach, CA
Studio
$1,700
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Seaside community in Solana Beach, CA. Large studio apartments with full baths, private balconies, and updated flooring. Swimming pool and BBQ area next to attractive landscaping and on-site laundry facility.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 09:41pm
5 Units Available
Solana Beach
Ocean Crest
873 Stevens Ave, Solana Beach, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,195
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,146
1087 sqft
The relaxing pool, hot tub, gym, and sauna highlight this community's convenient features. Apartments include fireplaces and have been recently renovated. Residents can also enjoy shopping, entertainment and dining at nearby Flower Hill Promenade.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Solana Beach
544 Via de la Valle Unit D
544 Via De La Valle, Solana Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,350
860 sqft
544 Via de la Valle Unit D Available 08/17/20 1 Bed/1 Bath Del Mar Condo w/ Garage, Laundry, Close to Ocean + Fairgrounds - This beautifully remodeled, first floor 1 bed/1 bath condo is located at Triple Crown Del Mar, across Via de la Valle from

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
Solana Beach
14921 Tercer Verde - 1
14921 Tercer Verde, Solana Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,350
2660 sqft
IMMACULATE DETACHED HOME IDEALLY LOCATED ON THE 12TH GREEN OF THE LOMAS SANTA FE GOLF COURSE! 3 Bed - 2.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Del Mar Heights
12996 Caminito de las Olas
12996 Caminito De Las Olas, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,800
1764 sqft
Great end unit with Ocean view from both levels. Freshly remodeled with laminate flooring throughout living areas and plush berber carpet in Bedrooms. Elegant large shower in entry level bath and freshly tiled tub with shower upstairs.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Solana Beach
335 Arcaro
335 Arcaro Lane, Solana Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,200
1673 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Next available September 9th. Fully Furnished...Fantastic ocean and Racetrack Views from this beautiful town home! Close to Restaurants, Beach and Racetrack! Large deck with BBQ and plenty of seating.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Del Mar Heights
12842 Caminito de las Olas
12842 Caminito De Las Olas, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1764 sqft
30-day minimum rental. $1,500 weekly, $2,000 weekly in high summer. Lovely end unit in Sea Village with light wood floors throughout and Ocean and garden views from the living areas and Master Bedroom.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Solana Beach
1060 America Way
1060 America Way, Solana Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,400
1700 sqft
MONTHLY RENTAL Pricing based on Season. Current rate reflected is Mid Season.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Solana Beach
231 Pacific Ave
231 Pacific Avenue, Solana Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$40,000
2751 sqft
Perched 100 feet above the Pacific Ocean with seawall, this spacious oceanfront 3 bedroom 3.5 bath home with open floor plan & several outdoor areas offers relaxing privacy with breath taking ocean views.
Results within 5 miles of Del Mar
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
45 Units Available
Carmel Valley
One Paseo
3275 Del Mar Heights Road, San Diego, CA
Studio
$2,405
590 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,812
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,425
1104 sqft
Say hello to One Paseo Living.A collection of modern homes in the heart of a walkable, vibrant village filled with hip retail, boutiques and restaurants. Come on by and have a look.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 09:41pm
7 Units Available
Carmel Valley
The Village at Del Mar Heights
13138 Kellam Ct, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,283
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,524
1050 sqft
Stunning, resort-like setting near Solana Highlands Park. On-site amenities include sauna, pool, gym and hot tub. Green community and pet-friendly. Updated suites with granite countertops, hardwood floors and lush landscaping.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 09:41pm
10 Units Available
Carmel Valley
Del Mar Ridge
12629 El Camino Real, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,171
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,371
1310 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,058
1425 sqft
Within walking distance of dining and shopping, these stunning apartments offer wood-burning fireplaces, in-house laundry facilities, as well as community amenities, such as a heated pool and state-of-the-art fitness center. Pets are welcome!
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Del Mar, CA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Del Mar apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

