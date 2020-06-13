Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020

128 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Del Mar, CA

Finding an apartment in Del Mar that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it's very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you'll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along...
Last updated June 13 at 06:51pm
Solana Beach
4 Units Available
Ocean Crest
873 Stevens Ave, Solana Beach, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,220
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,246
1087 sqft
The relaxing pool, hot tub, gym, and sauna highlight this community's convenient features. Apartments include fireplaces and have been recently renovated. Residents can also enjoy shopping, entertainment and dining at nearby Flower Hill Promenade.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Del Mar Heights
1 Unit Available
2271 Del Mar Scenic Pkwy
2271 Del Mar Scenic Parkway, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,100
1840 sqft
2271 Del Mar Scenic Pkwy Available 06/15/20 Charming Del Mar Townhome, Walk to Beach! - Location, location, location! Charming Townhome available for rent in the prestigious Del Mar coastal community of Seapoint.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Solana Beach
1 Unit Available
207 N Sierra Ave
207 North Sierra Avenue, Solana Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,450
One Bedroom just 1/2 block to beach! - Huge one bedroom, one bathroom downstairs unit just 1/2 block to Fletcher Cove in Solana Beach! Walk-in closet, fireplace, shared garage and washer/dryer, private fenced yard/patio. Wood flooring throughout.

Last updated June 13 at 06:38pm
Carmel Valley
1 Unit Available
13082 Survey Point
13082 Survey Point, San Diego, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,895
3071 sqft
Two-story home on cul-de-sac street, features formal and family dining areas, vaulted ceilings and plantation shutters in formal living room/dining room, french doors to patio from formal dining room and sliding glass door from family room, new

Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
Solana Beach
1 Unit Available
14921 Tercer Verde - 1
14921 Tercer Verde, Solana Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,350
2660 sqft
IMMACULATE DETACHED HOME IDEALLY LOCATED ON THE 12TH GREEN OF THE LOMAS SANTA FE GOLF COURSE! 3 Bed - 2.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Solana Beach
1 Unit Available
833 Beachfront Drive
833 Beach Front Drive, Solana Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$20,000
1082 sqft
Rental available from 8/1/2020 to 9/30/2020. Your dog is welcome! 2 Bedroom 1 1/2 Bath Condo is on the beach, close to restaurants, shopping and the Del Mar Race Track. You’ll love our place because of the location...
Last updated June 13 at 06:51pm
Carmel Valley
6 Units Available
The Village at Del Mar Heights
13138 Kellam Ct, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,233
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,559
1050 sqft
Stunning, resort-like setting near Solana Highlands Park. On-site amenities include sauna, pool, gym and hot tub. Green community and pet-friendly. Updated suites with granite countertops, hardwood floors and lush landscaping.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Carmel Valley
45 Units Available
One Paseo
3275 Del Mar Heights Road, San Diego, CA
Studio
$2,401
590 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,771
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,407
1104 sqft
Say hello to One Paseo Living.A collection of modern homes in the heart of a walkable, vibrant village filled with hip retail, boutiques and restaurants. Come on by and have a look.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Carmel Valley
20 Units Available
Signature Point
13006 Signature Pt, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,665
1121 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,473
1329 sqft
Signature Point offers luxury and style with premium kitchen features, fireplaces, plush carpeting and modern Spanish architecture. Amenities include a cedar sauna, pool and barbecue facilities.
Last updated June 13 at 06:51pm
Carmel Valley
6 Units Available
Del Mar Ridge
12629 El Camino Real, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,300
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,718
1310 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,092
1425 sqft
Within walking distance of dining and shopping, these stunning apartments offer wood-burning fireplaces, in-house laundry facilities, as well as community amenities, such as a heated pool and state-of-the-art fitness center. Pets are welcome!
Last updated June 13 at 06:52pm
7 Units Available
Palma de la Reina
5533 Cancha de Golf, Rancho Santa Fe, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
1035 sqft
Resort community with swimming pool, spa, and pool house adjacent to championship golf and tennis facilities. Full-sized washers and dryers, walk-in closets, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated June 13 at 06:15pm
3 Units Available
Bel Mondo Condos
5525 Cancha de Golf, Rancho Santa Fe, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,075
1152 sqft
A resort-style community with a lush landscape and near golf, theaters, and medical facilities. These condos offer high ceilings, heart fireplaces, and large windows. On-site amenities include a spa, sports fitness center, and golf.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Carmel Valley
13 Units Available
Altura
11921 Carmel Creek Rd, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,850
1025 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
1925 sqft
Live in a brand new luxury community in north San Diego. Huge townhomes with custom cabinets and quartz counters. The two community swimming pools have cabanas with TVs. Easy access to I-5.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
North City
9 Units Available
Avino
5040 Camino San Fermin, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,675
867 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,780
1059 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1250 sqft
This impressive community is just moments from the retail outlets and restaurants at Village at Pacific Highlands Ranch. Units have hardwood flooring and walk-in closets. There's an onsite yoga studio, concierge, pool, sauna and gym.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Carmel Valley
12 Units Available
Sola
13385 Highlands Place, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Built around the Village at Pacific Highlands Ranch, with dining and shopping just steps away. Spacious units with gourmet kitchens, contemporary bathrooms, wood-style plank flooring and upgraded stainless steel appliances.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Carmel Valley
7 Units Available
Ocean Air
10500 Sea Pearl Cove, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,850
953 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,495
1475 sqft
Townhome-style residences in the Torrey Hills neighborhood close to great schools, shops, and restaurants. Apartments have city and coastal views, in-unit laundry, private patio/balcony, and hardwood floors.
Last updated April 10 at 10:04pm
10 Units Available
Mission Ridge Apartments
1320 Via Terrassa, Encinitas, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,250
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1050 sqft
Great location right on the coast with hilltop views. Six different floor plans to choose from and units feature vaulted ceilings and plenty of space.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Rancho Santa Fe
1 Unit Available
6175 Paseo Arbolado
6175 Paseo Arbolado, Rancho Santa Fe, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,400
3000 sqft
4 bedroom three bathroom home. Updated kitchen and bathrooms throughout. Located in a community right next to the Rancho Santa Fe village. Virtual Tour Link: https://ranchophotos.com/mls/6175-paseo-arbolado-2/ Application: https://www.hemlane.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Cardiff
1 Unit Available
1539 Old Creek Ct
1539 Old Creek Court, Encinitas, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1167 sqft
Cardiff twinhome with backyard perfect for BBQs and Entertaining! - Take advantage of our perfect North County coastal weather year-round with this 3/2 home in desirable Cardiff.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Cardiff
1 Unit Available
409 Playa Blanca
409 Playa Blanca, Encinitas, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,588
903 sqft
Spacious Floor Plan, One Car Garage & Two Balconies with Ocean View! 5 Min Walk from Beach, Restaurants! - LOOK NO FURTHER!!! This lovely home is situated in the heart of Encinitas.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Carmel Valley
1 Unit Available
5252 Pearlman Way
5252 Pearlman Way, San Diego, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,550
2445 sqft
Lovely Single-Family Home in Carmel Valley - Lovely single-family home with four bedrooms, two and half baths in Carmel Valley (San Diego).

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
134 Mangano
134 Mangano Circle, Encinitas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
939 sqft
Beautiful Condo in Encinitas - Beautiful 2 bedroom / 2 bath with lots of upgrades. Bottom level unit.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
287 Chapalita Dr.
287 Chapalita Drive, Encinitas, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,595
2285 sqft
287 Chapalita Dr. Available 06/24/20 Stunning Single-Family Home in Encinitas - Highly upgraded home in desirable Encinitas neighborhood features over 2,200 Sq Ft with Spanish and rustic design finishes throughout. This 4 bedroom, 2.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Carmel Valley
1 Unit Available
3505 Caminito El Rincon #276
3505 Caminito El Rincon, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
944 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bedroom Condo - Beautiful, recently updated 2 Bedroom 2 bath condo with 1 assigned space. Approx. 950 sq ft. Open floor plan with 2 full bathrooms, patio and washer/dryer included.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Del Mar, CA

Finding an apartment in Del Mar that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

