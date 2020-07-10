/
apartments with washer dryer
267 Apartments for rent in Del Mar, CA with washer-dryer
Del Mar
Elán Beachhouse Apartment Homes
2515 Camino Del Mar, Del Mar, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,945
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Del Mar, CA, apartment homes located near Sea World and the San Diego Zoo. Upstairs units with ocean views, newly upgraded kitchens and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly community with washer and dryer in every unit.
Del Mar
922 Stratford Ct
922 Stratford Court, Del Mar, CA
3 Bedrooms
$11,500
1586 sqft
A diamond in Del Mar Village. Fully furnished luxury lifestyle home delivers ocean views with stunning high-end furnishings driven by the finest interior design and epic landscaping.
Del Mar
346 10th Street
346 10th Street, Del Mar, CA
3 Bedrooms
$7,900
2302 sqft
Live the Del Mar dream! This stunning, warm contemporary home can be yours to enjoy! The walls of windows and collapsible doors offer the desirable indoor/outdoor living that we covet here by the beach...while enjoying the sparking ocean view.
Del Mar
221 10th Street
221 10th Street, Del Mar, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,400
2274 sqft
Located just one block from the cliff side beach, this twin home features a private front yard/deck with ocean views. The main level of the home features a large living and dining room with rich, wood flooring and open kitchen with breakfast nook.
Del Mar
428 8th St.
428 8th Street, Del Mar, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,700
1800 sqft
Charming Olde Del Mar beach cottage walking distance to beach & shopping. Ocean view from front, hear the waves at night.
Del Mar
1209 Luneta Drive
1209 Luneta Drive, Del Mar, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,550
1610 sqft
Spectacular panoramic ocean views! This 2 story home has glass windows and doors lining the front of the house on the first story where you can enjoy the beautiful sunsets from the comfort of your living room, kitchen or deck.
Del Mar
1812 Ocean Front
1812 Ocean Front, Del Mar, CA
3 Bedrooms
$8,950
1650 sqft
ON THE SAND in DEL MAR!! Ocean breezes and beautiful sunsets await you from the comfort of your private, spacious deck. Fully furnished with a well stocked kitchen, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths an outdoor shower and parking for 4 cars.
Del Mar
432 15th Street
432 15th Street, Del Mar, CA
3 Bedrooms
$12,000
2752 sqft
- 1 MONTH MINIMUM STAY - SPECTACULAR OCEAN VIEWS from nearly every room - Enjoy this quiet retreat nestled in the heart of Olde Del Mar - Within walking distance to 'toes-in-the-sand' Powerhouse Park + Beach, L'Auberge Resort + Del Mar's Plaza with
Del Mar
565 15th Street
565 15th Street, Del Mar, CA
3 Bedrooms
$8,500
1721 sqft
Prime Location and Upgraded Charming "Furnished" Single level cottage in Olde Del Mar. 3 br plus office, Big Open floor plan with French doors to Huge patio with Panoramic Coastal and Ocean views, Plus private court yard and 2 car garage.
Del Mar
1814 Ocean Front
1814 Ocean Front, Del Mar, CA
3 Bedrooms
$8,000
1650 sqft
DEL MAR BEACHFRONT! Enjoy forever views sitting on the balcony of this 3 bedroom 2 bathroom beach front home. Beautiful sunsets and ocean breezes await you. Fully furnished and space for 4 cars.
Del Mar
1552 Camino Del Mar
1552 Camino Del Mar, Del Mar, CA
1 Bedroom
$7,000
900 sqft
Dream getaway Available August & Sept. Features spectacular whitewater, sand and coastline views. Del Mar beach colony resort condo located in the heart of the village. Hear the ocean, walk to beach, parks, shops and restaurants.
Del Mar
1945 Santa Fe Ave
1945 Santa Fe Avenue, Del Mar, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,800
1363 sqft
Steps to beach & 20th St. beach access. Del Mar Beach Colony. Open concept, 3 bd, 2 bath, bonus room & laundry/mud room. Hardwood, gas fireplace & air conditioning. Spotless with updated furnishings & fixtures. Private fully fenced yard & patio.
Results within 1 mile of Del Mar
Solana Beach
544 Via de la Valle Unit D
544 Via De La Valle, Solana Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,350
860 sqft
544 Via de la Valle Unit D Available 08/17/20 1 Bed/1 Bath Del Mar Condo w/ Garage, Laundry, Close to Ocean + Fairgrounds - This beautifully remodeled, first floor 1 bed/1 bath condo is located at Triple Crown Del Mar, across Via de la Valle from
Del Mar Heights
12996 Caminito de las Olas
12996 Caminito De Las Olas, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,800
1764 sqft
Great end unit with Ocean view from both levels. Freshly remodeled with laminate flooring throughout living areas and plush berber carpet in Bedrooms. Elegant large shower in entry level bath and freshly tiled tub with shower upstairs.
Solana Beach
521 S Sierra
521 Sierra Avenue, Solana Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,800
1608 sqft
RATES ARE SEASONAL- Current rate reflected is Mid Season Monthly Price. Please visit avantivacationrentals.com for pricing and availability.
Del Mar Heights
14186 Half Moon Bay Dr
14186 Half Moon Bay Drive, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Charming West of 5 Del Mar single story home, situated on a quiet street with sidewalks steps to canyon trails and awarding winning schools.
Solana Beach
833 Beachfront Drive
833 Beach Front Drive, Solana Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$20,000
1082 sqft
Rental available from 8/1/2020 to 9/30/2020. Your dog is welcome! 2 Bedroom 1 1/2 Bath Condo is on the beach, close to restaurants, shopping and the Del Mar Race Track. You’ll love our place because of the location...
Solana Beach
335 Arcaro
335 Arcaro Lane, Solana Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,200
1673 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Next available September 9th. Fully Furnished...Fantastic ocean and Racetrack Views from this beautiful town home! Close to Restaurants, Beach and Racetrack! Large deck with BBQ and plenty of seating.
Del Mar Heights
2034 Carmel Valley Road
2034 Carmel Valley Road, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
1426 sqft
Clean upgraded 'A' unit fully furnished (turnkey) across the street from Torrey Pines State Beach and Park. Wood flooring upstairs and tile down, easy upkeep and perfect for the beach location.
Del Mar Heights
12842 Caminito de las Olas
12842 Caminito De Las Olas, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1764 sqft
30-day minimum rental. $1,500 weekly, $2,000 weekly in high summer. Lovely end unit in Sea Village with light wood floors throughout and Ocean and garden views from the living areas and Master Bedroom.
Solana Beach
1060 America Way
1060 America Way, Solana Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,400
1700 sqft
MONTHLY RENTAL Pricing based on Season. Current rate reflected is Mid Season.
Results within 5 miles of Del Mar
Carmel Valley
The Village at Del Mar Heights
13138 Kellam Ct, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,292
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,524
1050 sqft
Stunning, resort-like setting near Solana Highlands Park. On-site amenities include sauna, pool, gym and hot tub. Green community and pet-friendly. Updated suites with granite countertops, hardwood floors and lush landscaping.
Carmel Valley
Del Mar Ridge
12629 El Camino Real, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,181
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,381
1310 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,887
1425 sqft
Within walking distance of dining and shopping, these stunning apartments offer wood-burning fireplaces, in-house laundry facilities, as well as community amenities, such as a heated pool and state-of-the-art fitness center. Pets are welcome!
Carmel Valley
Signature Point
13006 Signature Pt, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,606
1121 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,327
1329 sqft
Signature Point offers luxury and style with premium kitchen features, fireplaces, plush carpeting and modern Spanish architecture. Amenities include a cedar sauna, pool and barbecue facilities.
