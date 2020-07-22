Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020 at 8:43 PM

128 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Del Mar, CA

Renting pet-friendly apartments in Del Mar should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It's crucial to find an apartment that'll work for both you and your pe... Read Guide >

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
Del Mar
428 8th St.
428 8th Street, Del Mar, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,700
1800 sqft
Charming Olde Del Mar beach cottage walking distance to beach & shopping. Ocean view from front, hear the waves at night.
Results within 1 mile of Del Mar
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 08:43 PM
6 Units Available
Solana Beach
Ocean Crest
873 Stevens Ave, Solana Beach, CA
Studio
$2,093
690 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,210
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,231
1087 sqft
The relaxing pool, hot tub, gym, and sauna highlight this community's convenient features. Apartments include fireplaces and have been recently renovated. Residents can also enjoy shopping, entertainment and dining at nearby Flower Hill Promenade.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 22 at 06:15 PM
6 Units Available
Solana Beach
Elan Sandpiper Del Mar
833 South Cedros Avenue, Solana Beach, CA
Studio
$1,700
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Seaside community in Solana Beach, CA. Large studio apartments with full baths, private balconies, and updated flooring. Swimming pool and BBQ area next to attractive landscaping and on-site laundry facility.

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Carmel Valley
13082 Survey Point Rd.
13082 Survey Point, San Diego, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,895
3071 sqft
Bright and Spacious Home in a Desirable Location - Two-story home on cul-de-sac street, features formal and family dining areas, vaulted ceilings and plantation shutters in formal living room/dining room, french doors to patio from formal dining

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
Solana Beach
14921 Tercer Verde - 1
14921 Tercer Verde, Solana Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,350
2660 sqft
IMMACULATE DETACHED HOME IDEALLY LOCATED ON THE 12TH GREEN OF THE LOMAS SANTA FE GOLF COURSE! 3 Bed - 2.

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
Solana Beach
833 Beachfront Drive
833 Beach Front Drive, Solana Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$20,000
1082 sqft
Rental available from 8/1/2020 to 9/30/2020. Your dog is welcome! 2 Bedroom 1 1/2 Bath Condo is on the beach, close to restaurants, shopping and the Del Mar Race Track. You’ll love our place because of the location...
Results within 5 miles of Del Mar
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 08:43 PM
10 Units Available
Carmel Valley
Del Mar Ridge
12629 El Camino Real, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,126
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,416
1310 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,858
1425 sqft
Within walking distance of dining and shopping, these stunning apartments offer wood-burning fireplaces, in-house laundry facilities, as well as community amenities, such as a heated pool and state-of-the-art fitness center. Pets are welcome!
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 06:37 PM
3 Units Available
Elán Quail Pointe Apartment Homes
924 Encinitas Blvd, Encinitas, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
900 sqft
A beach-style community with incredible views of the coast. Apartments feature full kitchens with newer appliances, crown molding, breakfast bars and private balconies patios. On-site pool, spa, fitness center and laundry.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
45 Units Available
Carmel Valley
One Paseo
3275 Del Mar Heights Road, San Diego, CA
Studio
$2,360
590 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,706
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,429
1104 sqft
Say hello to One Paseo Living.A collection of modern homes in the heart of a walkable, vibrant village filled with hip retail, boutiques and restaurants. Come on by and have a look.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 08:43 PM
6 Units Available
Carmel Valley
The Village at Del Mar Heights
13138 Kellam Ct, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,153
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,779
1050 sqft
Stunning, resort-like setting near Solana Highlands Park. On-site amenities include sauna, pool, gym and hot tub. Green community and pet-friendly. Updated suites with granite countertops, hardwood floors and lush landscaping.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
12 Units Available
North City
Avino
5040 Camino San Fermin, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,635
867 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,830
1059 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1250 sqft
This impressive community is just moments from the retail outlets and restaurants at Village at Pacific Highlands Ranch. Units have hardwood flooring and walk-in closets. There's an onsite yoga studio, concierge, pool, sauna and gym.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 22 at 06:02 PM
6 Units Available
Cardiff
Elán Cardiff by the Sea Apartment Homes
2170 Carol View Dr, Encinitas, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,145
1018 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,775
1160 sqft
A coastal beach town with 28 acres of resort-style living. On-site amenities include two pools and spas, a fitness center, basketball court, and business center. Homes are within walking distance of the beach. Updated interiors.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
2 Units Available
Elan Seacrest Encinitas
117 Rosebay Drive, Encinitas, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1000 sqft
Newly remodeled apartment homes located 6 miles of the Pacific coastline. Sparkling swimming pool, friendly on-site staff, and full-time maintenance. One and two bedroom floorplans with spacious walk-in closets, breakfast bars and large balconies
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
13 Units Available
Carmel Valley
Altura
11921 Carmel Creek Rd, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,500
1025 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
1925 sqft
Live in a brand new luxury community in north San Diego. Huge townhomes with custom cabinets and quartz counters. The two community swimming pools have cabanas with TVs. Easy access to I-5.
Verified

1 of 68

Last updated July 22 at 06:44 PM
10 Units Available
Palma de la Reina
5533 Cancha de Golf, Rancho Santa Fe, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
1035 sqft
Resort community with swimming pool, spa, and pool house adjacent to championship golf and tennis facilities. Full-sized washers and dryers, walk-in closets, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
6 Units Available
Carmel Valley
Ocean Air
10500 Sea Pearl Cove, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,650
953 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,695
1475 sqft
Townhome-style residences in the Torrey Hills neighborhood close to great schools, shops, and restaurants. Apartments have city and coastal views, in-unit laundry, private patio/balcony, and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
15 Units Available
Carmel Valley
Sola
13385 Highlands Place, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,500
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,150
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Built around the Village at Pacific Highlands Ranch, with dining and shopping just steps away. Spacious units with gourmet kitchens, contemporary bathrooms, wood-style plank flooring and upgraded stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
17 Units Available
Carmel Valley
Signature Point
13006 Signature Pt, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,580
1121 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,428
1329 sqft
Signature Point offers luxury and style with premium kitchen features, fireplaces, plush carpeting and modern Spanish architecture. Amenities include a cedar sauna, pool and barbecue facilities.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated April 10 at 10:04 PM
10 Units Available
Mission Ridge Apartments
1320 Via Terrassa, Encinitas, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,250
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1050 sqft
Great location right on the coast with hilltop views. Six different floor plans to choose from and units feature vaulted ceilings and plenty of space.

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
Carmel Valley
3606 Bernwood Place #9
3606 Bernwood Place, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,635
950 sqft
Del Mar Highlands Carmel Valley Condo - Lovely end-unit, two bedroom, two bath downstairs condo in Del Mar Highlands/ Carmel Valley.

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Carmel Valley
4640 Da Vinci St.
4640 Da Vinci Street, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
2000 sqft
Spacious, light & bright 2 story duplex in lovely Carmel Del Mar Community - Spacious, light and bright 2 story duplex in the lovely Carmel Del Mar community. Situated on a corner lot and just steps to Del Mar Trails Park.

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Carmel Valley
5090 Caminito Exquisito
5090 Caminito Exquisito, San Diego, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,200
3057 sqft
5090 Caminito Exquisito Available 09/01/20 COMING SOON - 4Br Carmel Valley House For Rent - WELCOME HOME! More photos to come soon. Move in ready for September, 2020.

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Carmel Valley
3613 Bernwood Pl Unit 89
3613 Bernwood Place, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
950 sqft
3613 Bernwood Pl Unit 89 Available 07/24/20 Highly Upgraded Condo in Del Mar Highlands Community of Carmel Valley - Highly upgraded condo with beautiful interior finishes in the Del Mar Highlands neighborhood of Carmel Valley! This two bedroom, two

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Sorrento Valley
10140 Wateridge Circle # 124
10140 Wateridge Circle, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
1600 sqft
10140 Wateridge Circle # 124 Available 08/01/20 End unit townhome in beautiful community - Awesome end unit townhome in Sorrento Valley. Updated with newer kitchen counters, stainless steel appliances, bathroom vanities, fixtures, etc.
What to keep in mind when looking for pet friendly apartments in Del Mar, CA

Renting pet-friendly apartments in Del Mar should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It’s crucial to find an apartment that’ll work for both you and your pet. Before signing a pet-friendly apartment, take your time to study the layout and ask plenty of questions.

Some pet-friendly apartments in Del Mar may request a pet deposit or only accept certain dog breeds. You should also consider if the floors are hardwood or carpeted. Hardwood may be easier to clean-up fur and a mess but could mean your neighbors below hear the tapping of your dog running past. An outdoor balcony can also be ideal for a pet who needs some fresh air.

Consider the neighborhood of any pet-friendly apartments in Del Mar. Are they near a dog park or a vet? You should also research the rates of dog walkers in your area. It may be less expensive to move to a nearby neighborhood with a lower pet deposit, a better layout for your pet, and cheaper services.

