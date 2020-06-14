/
/
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:58 PM
72 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Del Mar, CA
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Del Mar
1 Unit Available
143 10th St
143 10th St, Del Mar, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,250
600 sqft
By appointment ONLY. Do not disturb occupant. Peaceful, Zen like, Del Mar Beach Cottage Studio ...... Beautifully remodeled throughout in 2019 with new kitchenette including stainless steel appliances and full luxury bathroom.
1 of 25
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Del Mar
1 Unit Available
1552 Camino Del Mar
1552 Camino Del Mar, Del Mar, CA
1 Bedroom
$7,000
900 sqft
Dream getaway Available August. Features spectacular whitewater, sand and coastline views. Del Mar beach colony resort condo located in the heart of the village. Hear the ocean, walk to beach, parks, shops and restaurants.
1 of 25
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Del Mar
1 Unit Available
1562 Camino Del Mar
1562 Camino Del Mar, Del Mar, CA
1 Bedroom
$4,600
876 sqft
Beautiful spacious Del Mar Beach Colony condominium offers 1 bedroom with optional bedroom, 2 full baths, full white water ocean and sand views.
Results within 1 mile of Del Mar
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 08:49pm
Solana Beach
4 Units Available
Ocean Crest
873 Stevens Ave, Solana Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,220
877 sqft
The relaxing pool, hot tub, gym, and sauna highlight this community's convenient features. Apartments include fireplaces and have been recently renovated. Residents can also enjoy shopping, entertainment and dining at nearby Flower Hill Promenade.
1 of 51
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Solana Beach
1 Unit Available
435 S Sierra Ave #112
435 Sierra Avenue, Solana Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,500
1008 sqft
Ocean View Gem - Available for May, June and July at this price.
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Solana Beach
1 Unit Available
207 N Sierra Ave
207 North Sierra Avenue, Solana Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,450
One Bedroom just 1/2 block to beach! - Huge one bedroom, one bathroom downstairs unit just 1/2 block to Fletcher Cove in Solana Beach! Walk-in closet, fireplace, shared garage and washer/dryer, private fenced yard/patio. Wood flooring throughout.
1 of 25
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Solana Beach
1 Unit Available
833 Beachfront Drive
833 Beach Front Drive, Solana Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$20,000
1082 sqft
Rental available from 8/1/2020 to 9/30/2020. Your dog is welcome! 2 Bedroom 1 1/2 Bath Condo is on the beach, close to restaurants, shopping and the Del Mar Race Track. You’ll love our place because of the location...
Results within 5 miles of Del Mar
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Carmel Valley
45 Units Available
One Paseo
3275 Del Mar Heights Road, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,771
768 sqft
Say hello to One Paseo Living.A collection of modern homes in the heart of a walkable, vibrant village filled with hip retail, boutiques and restaurants. Come on by and have a look.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 14 at 08:49pm
Carmel Valley
4 Units Available
The Village at Del Mar Heights
13138 Kellam Ct, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,243
700 sqft
Stunning, resort-like setting near Solana Highlands Park. On-site amenities include sauna, pool, gym and hot tub. Green community and pet-friendly. Updated suites with granite countertops, hardwood floors and lush landscaping.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 08:49pm
Carmel Valley
6 Units Available
Del Mar Ridge
12629 El Camino Real, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,300
894 sqft
Within walking distance of dining and shopping, these stunning apartments offer wood-burning fireplaces, in-house laundry facilities, as well as community amenities, such as a heated pool and state-of-the-art fitness center. Pets are welcome!
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Carmel Valley
7 Units Available
Ocean Air
10500 Sea Pearl Cove, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,850
953 sqft
Townhome-style residences in the Torrey Hills neighborhood close to great schools, shops, and restaurants. Apartments have city and coastal views, in-unit laundry, private patio/balcony, and hardwood floors.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
North City
10 Units Available
Avino
5040 Camino San Fermin, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,675
867 sqft
This impressive community is just moments from the retail outlets and restaurants at Village at Pacific Highlands Ranch. Units have hardwood flooring and walk-in closets. There's an onsite yoga studio, concierge, pool, sauna and gym.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Carmel Valley
12 Units Available
Altura
11921 Carmel Creek Rd, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,850
1025 sqft
Live in a brand new luxury community in north San Diego. Huge townhomes with custom cabinets and quartz counters. The two community swimming pools have cabanas with TVs. Easy access to I-5.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated April 10 at 10:04pm
10 Units Available
Mission Ridge Apartments
1320 Via Terrassa, Encinitas, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,250
852 sqft
Great location right on the coast with hilltop views. Six different floor plans to choose from and units feature vaulted ceilings and plenty of space.
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Cardiff
1 Unit Available
409 Playa Blanca
409 Playa Blanca, Encinitas, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,588
903 sqft
Spacious Floor Plan, One Car Garage & Two Balconies with Ocean View! 5 Min Walk from Beach, Restaurants! - LOOK NO FURTHER!!! This lovely home is situated in the heart of Encinitas.
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Carmel Valley
1 Unit Available
3820 Elijah Ct. #213
3820 Elijah Court, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,975
805 sqft
JUST REDUCED! ozy Clean Condo in Carmel Pointe! - VIRTUAL TOURS ARE AVAILABLE! CONTACT US TO SCHEDULE! Welcome to this lovely upgraded condo in the Carmel Pointe community of Carmel Valley. Close to all-freeways, beaches, shopping, restaurants.
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Cardiff
1 Unit Available
442 2Nd St
442 2nd Street, Encinitas, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,775
500 sqft
Beautiful home just steps away from Moonlight Beach. Surfer's paradise!! Lovely 1 bedroom, 1 bath with full kitchen and bath! All hard surfaces flooring. Large closet in bedroom with mirrored doors.
1 of 5
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Carmel Valley
1 Unit Available
3622 Bernwood Place
3622 Bernwood Place, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,000
639 sqft
Wonderfully updated downstairs unit with hardwood floors, updated kitchen and remodeled bath with walk-in shower. Unit has been recently upgraded with new appliances, fresh paint and new window coverings.
1 of 17
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Carmel Valley
1 Unit Available
12588 Carmel Creek #32
12588 Carmel Creek Road, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,888
638 sqft
WELCOME HOME - STUNNING LIGHT & BRIGHT CONDO IN BEAUTIFUL COMMUNITY! ACT NOW!!!!!!!!!!!!!! - Call us today to take advantage of this amazing opportunity.
1 of 22
Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
4910 Ladera Sarina - Cottage
4910 Ladera Sarina, San Diego County, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,700
1200 sqft
Serene Private Guest Cottage in Rural Del Mar within beautiful garden setting. Light, bright and recently re-modeled with zoned heat and AC, updated kitchen, wood floors, and fence exclusive use lush yard complete with vegetable gardens.
Results within 10 miles of Del Mar
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
University City
25 Units Available
Axiom La Jolla
3950 Mahaila Ave, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,866
688 sqft
Shopping and dining are just minutes away thanks to the Costa Verde Center. The community offers a clubhouse, hot tub, pool and gym. Inside the apartments, residents have stainless steel appliances and a fireplace.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 14 at 08:16pm
$
North Beach
5 Units Available
Carlsbad Coast Apartments
357 Chesnut Ave, Carlsbad, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,068
640 sqft
Minutes to Tamarack Beach. Spacious apartments with dishwashers and ceiling fans in a controlled access community with a swimming pool, fitness center and two laundries. Garage parking available.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
$
Clairemont Mesa East
4 Units Available
Barclay Square
6363 Beadnell Way, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,680
738 sqft
Apartments feature ceiling fans and plush carpeting. Community features multiple swimming pools, a laundry facility, and green space. Get all your errands done and enjoy a meal at Balboa Mesa Shopping Center. By I-805.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 14 at 02:29pm
La Jolla
5 Units Available
Ocean House on Prospect Apartment Homes
400 Prospect St, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,410
748 sqft
Two blocks from the Pacific Ocean and next to La Jolla Community Park. Luxury apartments feature walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and ocean views from private balconies. Pet-friendly residence has car-charging station, clubhouse, gym and pool.
Similar Pages
Del Mar 1 BedroomsDel Mar 2 BedroomsDel Mar 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsDel Mar 3 BedroomsDel Mar Apartments with Balcony
Del Mar Apartments with GarageDel Mar Apartments with GymDel Mar Apartments with Hardwood FloorsDel Mar Apartments with ParkingDel Mar Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CASan Marcos, CA
La Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CAMurrieta, CALaguna Niguel, CATemecula, CAEncinitas, CASan Clemente, CA