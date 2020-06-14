Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020

102 Apartments for rent in Del Mar, CA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Del Mar renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, partic... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:49pm
Solana Beach
4 Units Available
Ocean Crest
873 Stevens Ave, Solana Beach, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,220
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,251
1087 sqft
The relaxing pool, hot tub, gym, and sauna highlight this community's convenient features. Apartments include fireplaces and have been recently renovated. Residents can also enjoy shopping, entertainment and dining at nearby Flower Hill Promenade.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Del Mar Heights
1 Unit Available
2271 Del Mar Scenic Pkwy
2271 Del Mar Scenic Parkway, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,100
1840 sqft
2271 Del Mar Scenic Pkwy Available 06/15/20 Charming Del Mar Townhome, Walk to Beach! - Location, location, location! Charming Townhome available for rent in the prestigious Del Mar coastal community of Seapoint.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Solana Beach
1 Unit Available
207 N Sierra Ave
207 North Sierra Avenue, Solana Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,450
One Bedroom just 1/2 block to beach! - Huge one bedroom, one bathroom downstairs unit just 1/2 block to Fletcher Cove in Solana Beach! Walk-in closet, fireplace, shared garage and washer/dryer, private fenced yard/patio. Wood flooring throughout.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Solana Beach
1 Unit Available
1031 Reliance Way
1031 Reliance Way, Solana Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,950
1864 sqft
Beautifully remodeled, ocean view townhome in Spindrift above Flower Hill Mall. Views from every room in this 3 bedroom home that lives like a single story w/master bedroom on main floor.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Del Mar Heights
1 Unit Available
2034 Carmel Valley Road
2034 Carmel Valley Road, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
1426 sqft
Clean upgraded 'A' unit fully furnished (turnkey) across the street from Torrey Pines State Beach and Park. Wood flooring upstairs and tile down, easy upkeep and perfect for the beach location.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Del Mar Heights
1 Unit Available
12842 Caminito de las Olas
12842 Caminito De Las Olas, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1764 sqft
30-day minimum rental. $1,500 weekly, $2,000 weekly in high summer. Lovely end unit in Sea Village with light wood floors throughout and Ocean and garden views from the living areas and Master Bedroom.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Solana Beach
1 Unit Available
784 S Sierra Ave
784 Sierra Avenue, Solana Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,650
1382 sqft
Close to all! Available July 8 prefer minimum 6-8 month rental or longer. Your chance to live steps away from the beach in the tranquil resort-like community, Del Mar Beach Club. Rent:$3650/month.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Del Mar Heights
1 Unit Available
13895 Mira Montana
13895 Mira Montana Drive, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1900 sqft
WEST of 5, Beautifully remodeled in 2013-2014 with vaulted ceilings in kitchen, Living room & dining room.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:49pm
Carmel Valley
4 Units Available
The Village at Del Mar Heights
13138 Kellam Ct, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,243
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,549
1050 sqft
Stunning, resort-like setting near Solana Highlands Park. On-site amenities include sauna, pool, gym and hot tub. Green community and pet-friendly. Updated suites with granite countertops, hardwood floors and lush landscaping.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:49pm
Carmel Valley
6 Units Available
Del Mar Ridge
12629 El Camino Real, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,300
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,728
1310 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,092
1425 sqft
Within walking distance of dining and shopping, these stunning apartments offer wood-burning fireplaces, in-house laundry facilities, as well as community amenities, such as a heated pool and state-of-the-art fitness center. Pets are welcome!
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:40pm
6 Units Available
Palma de la Reina
5533 Cancha de Golf, Rancho Santa Fe, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
1035 sqft
Resort community with swimming pool, spa, and pool house adjacent to championship golf and tennis facilities. Full-sized washers and dryers, walk-in closets, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
North City
10 Units Available
Avino
5040 Camino San Fermin, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,675
867 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,780
1059 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1250 sqft
This impressive community is just moments from the retail outlets and restaurants at Village at Pacific Highlands Ranch. Units have hardwood flooring and walk-in closets. There's an onsite yoga studio, concierge, pool, sauna and gym.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Carmel Valley
19 Units Available
Signature Point
13006 Signature Pt, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,665
1121 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,473
1329 sqft
Signature Point offers luxury and style with premium kitchen features, fireplaces, plush carpeting and modern Spanish architecture. Amenities include a cedar sauna, pool and barbecue facilities.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Carmel Valley
7 Units Available
Ocean Air
10500 Sea Pearl Cove, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,850
953 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,495
1475 sqft
Townhome-style residences in the Torrey Hills neighborhood close to great schools, shops, and restaurants. Apartments have city and coastal views, in-unit laundry, private patio/balcony, and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated April 10 at 10:04pm
10 Units Available
Mission Ridge Apartments
1320 Via Terrassa, Encinitas, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,250
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1050 sqft
Great location right on the coast with hilltop views. Six different floor plans to choose from and units feature vaulted ceilings and plenty of space.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Cardiff
1 Unit Available
1539 Old Creek Ct
1539 Old Creek Court, Encinitas, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1167 sqft
Cardiff twinhome with backyard perfect for BBQs and Entertaining! - Take advantage of our perfect North County coastal weather year-round with this 3/2 home in desirable Cardiff.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1710 S El Camino Real Unit 104
1710 South El Camino Real, Encinitas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,299
906 sqft
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before May 31, 2020.

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
287 Chapalita Dr.
287 Chapalita Drive, Encinitas, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,595
2285 sqft
287 Chapalita Dr. Available 06/24/20 Stunning Single-Family Home in Encinitas - Highly upgraded home in desirable Encinitas neighborhood features over 2,200 Sq Ft with Spanish and rustic design finishes throughout. This 4 bedroom, 2.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Carmel Valley
1 Unit Available
13055 Seagrove Street
13055 Seagrove Street, San Diego, CA
5 Bedrooms
$5,750
3028 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Peaceful home with endless canyon views - Property Id: 300718 Carmel Valley home, available July 1: 5bd/3.5ba 3,028sqft in quiet neighborhood for $5,750/mo, + utilities. *Like-new natural hardwood flooring on both floors.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Carmel Valley
1 Unit Available
13553 Kibbings Rd
13553 Kibbings Road, San Diego, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
2538 sqft
GORGEOUS HOME in top Torrey Pines High district - Property Id: 296494 GORGEOUS HOME in Award-winning Torrey Pines High school, Carmel Valley Middle, and Solana Highlands Elementary. Very nice quiet neighborhood with 2538 sf.

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Rancho Santa Fe
1 Unit Available
6177 El Tordo
6177 El Tordo, Rancho Santa Fe, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,800
1400 sqft
$1000 OFF 1ST MONTH AND NO APPLICATION FEE! CALL OR TEXT TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT 714-628-6269 We have the best that Rancho Santa Fe has to offer! Welcome to El Tordo Villas! Elegant designer furnished Condo Villas - 2 BR/2BA each ranging in size

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:57pm
Carmel Valley
1 Unit Available
10648 Village Haven Trail - 98, Apt 98
10648 Village Haven Trail, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,595
1636 sqft
Available July 20!!. Claim this exquisite, modern 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse condo as yours now! Enter to rich, hardwood floors and an open kitchen & living room main floor, great for entertaining.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Carmel Valley
1 Unit Available
12545 El Camino Real
12545 El Camino Real, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1533 sqft
AVAILABLE 7/15- Crest Del Mar has always been a prime location and this unit is situated very conveniently in the complex. This home is Pristine - Private Entrance, large rooms plus balcony off kitchen highlight this unit.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
Carmel Valley
1 Unit Available
10667 Golden Willow
10667 Golden Willow Trail, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1648 sqft
Carmel Valley Highlands Village beautiful 3 beds, 2.5 baths home (1648 sf) completely ready to move in. Bright, modern, spacious, hardwood floors quiet three upstairs bedrooms and an extra office area.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Del Mar, CA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Del Mar renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

