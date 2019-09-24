1400 Ocean Avenue

Amenities

dishwasher pool concierge hot tub bbq/grill microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished microwave refrigerator Property Amenities concierge pool bbq/grill hot tub

Furnished ocean front vacation rental available just in time for Labor Day Weekend. Treat yourself to this 2 bed, 2 bath condo at Wavecrest in Del Mar Village, located steps to 15th Street, Powerhouse Park, shopping, dining, hiking and biking trails, and best of all, the sandy beaches of Del Mar! Relax, enjoy ocean and sunset views and let the sounds of the waves crashing on the sand put you to sleep! Wavecrest Del Mar offers a sparkling pool and spa with ocean views, BBQ/recreation, concierge and more!