Last updated September 24 2019

1400 Ocean Avenue

1400 Ocean Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1400 Ocean Avenue, Del Mar, CA 92014
Del Mar

Amenities

dishwasher
pool
concierge
hot tub
bbq/grill
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
concierge
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Furnished ocean front vacation rental available just in time for Labor Day Weekend. Treat yourself to this 2 bed, 2 bath condo at Wavecrest in Del Mar Village, located steps to 15th Street, Powerhouse Park, shopping, dining, hiking and biking trails, and best of all, the sandy beaches of Del Mar! Relax, enjoy ocean and sunset views and let the sounds of the waves crashing on the sand put you to sleep! Wavecrest Del Mar offers a sparkling pool and spa with ocean views, BBQ/recreation, concierge and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1400 Ocean Avenue have any available units?
1400 Ocean Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Del Mar, CA.
What amenities does 1400 Ocean Avenue have?
Some of 1400 Ocean Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and concierge. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1400 Ocean Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1400 Ocean Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1400 Ocean Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1400 Ocean Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Del Mar.
Does 1400 Ocean Avenue offer parking?
No, 1400 Ocean Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1400 Ocean Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1400 Ocean Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1400 Ocean Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1400 Ocean Avenue has a pool.
Does 1400 Ocean Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1400 Ocean Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1400 Ocean Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1400 Ocean Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 1400 Ocean Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1400 Ocean Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
