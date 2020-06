Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking pool fireplace game room

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking pool media room

The 4 bedrooms and 3.5 baths are ideal for a family and the massive 700 sq. ft. bonus room is perfect for a game room and/or movie theater.The downstairs 4th bedroom also has an attached sitting area that is 10x13, this bedroom has a private entrance that exits out the backyard to the pool.. The terraced and private 13,500 sq. ft. lot faces west and must be seen to be appreciated.