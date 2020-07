Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

Located in the heart of Olde Del Mar Village is this Amazing Multi-Level Home with Ocean Views from Every Room! A short walk to the Beach & Village. Open beam ceilings, 3 view Decks, Hardwood Floors, Slate Master bath, Custom Entry Door, AC, Tons of Natural Light, open Kitchen/Living Room. The stunning panoramic ocean views are sure to impress and the home is being rented fully furnished!!