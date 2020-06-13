All apartments in Del Mar
115 Via De La Valle
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:10 AM

115 Via De La Valle

115 Via De La Valle · No Longer Available
Location

115 Via De La Valle, Del Mar, CA 92014
Del Mar

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
Location, Luxury, Lifestyle! Unobstructed views of the Del Mar Racetrack, white water ocean views, La Jolla & beyond. Walk to dog beach, shops and restaurants. Complete renovation has the feel of a brand new home. Enjoy gorgeous white oak floors and floor to ceiling windows. Master Retreat facing SW, offers incredible sunsets views & oversized terrace. Boca Del Mar is a private, gated enclave of 7 detached homes w/ little to no maintenance. Ideal primary or second home with the ability to lock and go.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit, assigned.

