115 Via De La Valle

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

Location, Luxury, Lifestyle! Unobstructed views of the Del Mar Racetrack, white water ocean views, La Jolla & beyond. Walk to dog beach, shops and restaurants. Complete renovation has the feel of a brand new home. Enjoy gorgeous white oak floors and floor to ceiling windows. Master Retreat facing SW, offers incredible sunsets views & oversized terrace. Boca Del Mar is a private, gated enclave of 7 detached homes w/ little to no maintenance. Ideal primary or second home with the ability to lock and go.