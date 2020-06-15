7 Willowmere Road

Amenities
Due to COVID-19, please abide by the following rules for viewing this home:
1) Wear a face covering both inside and outside of the home.
2) Cleanse your hands with sanitizer prior to entering home.
3) Avoid touching surfaces.
4) Maintain physical distancing of at least 6 feet from others.
5) Limited entry to no more than 3 people at one time.
Everyone 18 years and older will need to initial, sign, date and return the Coronavirus Rental Property Entry Advisory prior to viewing home: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1A3lyATQ3FPFrw6PR0SihpAFXFDo_AeTA/view?usp=sharing
Thank you for your cooperation. Let us know if you have any questions regarding the viewing.
4 Bd/1.5 Ba, 1618 sf single-family house in Danville available now for lease on huge lot! Gardener included. Highly rated school district! Please call school district for availability. Kitchen includes refrigerator, dishwasher, and Gas stove/oven. Small breakfast nook in kitchen. Washer/dryer included. Pets negotiable upon owner approval. 2-car detached garage with long driveway. Fireplace is decorative only and is not to be used by tenant. Please call Christian Vickery with Vickery Properties at 925-202-7110 with any questions. Please visit www.vickeryproperties.com to submit a rental application for this property. We will need everyone over 18 years old to submit their own rental application.
Rental Terms: Rent: $3,600, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $4,500, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.