All apartments in Danville
Find more places like 7 Willowmere Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Danville, CA
/
7 Willowmere Road
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:26 PM

7 Willowmere Road

7 Willowmere Road · (925) 400-6950
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Danville
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

7 Willowmere Road, Danville, CA 94526
Diablo Road

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,600

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1618 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Due to COVID-19, please abide by the following rules for viewing this home:

1) Wear a face covering both inside and outside of the home.

2) Cleanse your hands with sanitizer prior to entering home.

3) Avoid touching surfaces.

4) Maintain physical distancing of at least 6 feet from others.

5) Limited entry to no more than 3 people at one time.

Everyone 18 years and older will need to initial, sign, date and return the Coronavirus Rental Property Entry Advisory prior to viewing home: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1A3lyATQ3FPFrw6PR0SihpAFXFDo_AeTA/view?usp=sharing

Thank you for your cooperation. Let us know if you have any questions regarding the viewing.

4 Bd/1.5 Ba, 1618 sf single-family house in Danville available now for lease on huge lot! Gardener included. Highly rated school district! Please call school district for availability. Kitchen includes refrigerator, dishwasher, and Gas stove/oven. Small breakfast nook in kitchen. Washer/dryer included. Pets negotiable upon owner approval. 2-car detached garage with long driveway. Fireplace is decorative only and is not to be used by tenant. Please call Christian Vickery with Vickery Properties at 925-202-7110 with any questions. Please visit www.vickeryproperties.com to submit a rental application for this property. We will need everyone over 18 years old to submit their own rental application.

Rental Terms: Rent: $3,600, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $4,500, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7 Willowmere Road have any available units?
7 Willowmere Road has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7 Willowmere Road have?
Some of 7 Willowmere Road's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7 Willowmere Road currently offering any rent specials?
7 Willowmere Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7 Willowmere Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 7 Willowmere Road is pet friendly.
Does 7 Willowmere Road offer parking?
Yes, 7 Willowmere Road does offer parking.
Does 7 Willowmere Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7 Willowmere Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7 Willowmere Road have a pool?
No, 7 Willowmere Road does not have a pool.
Does 7 Willowmere Road have accessible units?
No, 7 Willowmere Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7 Willowmere Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7 Willowmere Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 7 Willowmere Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 7 Willowmere Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 7 Willowmere Road?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Villas at Monterosso
1000 Casablanca Ter
Danville, CA 94506
Danville Park
218 Valley Creek Ln
Danville, CA 94526

Similar Pages

Danville 1 BedroomsDanville 2 Bedrooms
Danville Apartments with BalconyDanville Apartments with Parking
Danville Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA
Fairfield, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CALivermore, CASan Leandro, CAVacaville, CAEmeryville, CABelmont, CASan Lorenzo, CAManteca, CAAmerican Canyon, CALos Altos, CA
Suisun City, CABrentwood, CAHercules, CAEl Cerrito, CAMorgan Hill, CAPinole, CASan Pablo, CASan Carlos, CAEast Palo Alto, CACorte Madera, CALarkspur, CAAshland, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
California State University-East BayUniversity of California-Berkeley
University of California-San Francisco
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity