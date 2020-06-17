All apartments in Danville
1972 Rancho Verde Circle E *

1972 Rancho Verde Circle East · (925) 825-7283
Location

1972 Rancho Verde Circle East, Danville, CA 94526
Crow Canyon Country Club Estates

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1972 Rancho Verde Circle E * · Avail. now

$3,315

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1364 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
pool
air conditioning
tennis court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accessible
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Danville, Crow Canyon Country Club, gated community, tennis, pool, 2 bedroom 2 bathroom patio home, backs to golf course! - Danville's Crow Canyon Country Club, Beautiful gated community that includes a community pool and tennis courts, 2 bedroom 2 bathroom town home that backs right up to the golf course. Gorgeous views from back yard and master suite. This unit is 1364 sq ft and has raised ceilings, new vinyl plank flooring, new quartz countertops, atrium, fireplace, central air and heat, laundry room w/ washer & dryer and 2 car garage!

Monthly rent: $3,315
Security deposit: $3,315

To view more properties and print applications please visit aaapm.com

For viewing information call Alex (925) 207-8617.
AAA Property Management DRE License #00856331

AAA PROPERTY MANAGEMENT POLICIES AND DISCLOSURES
RENTAL QUALIFICATION REQUIREMENTS
AAA Property Management is an equal opportunity housing provider and strictly adheres to Fair Housing Laws. AAA Property Management does not discriminate based on race, color, national origin, religion, sex, familial status or disability.
All occupants 18 years or older must apply as an Applicant and will be required to sign a lease/rental agreement. Occupants who are 18 years of age or older and considered to be under the care of adult occupant may be exempt from qualifying and signing a lease/rental agreement. This may include, but not be limited to; adult children of adult occupant, non working parents of adult occupant, etc.
Applicants will be qualified based on the following criteria:
Credit History:
Applicants who have filed bankruptcy within the last three (3) years will be declined.
Applicants with any unpaid collection accounts will be declined.
Applicants with any charge offs within the last (2) will be declined.
Applicants with no credit history may be declined.
Applicants must have a minimum of two (2) satisfactory credit report accounts to be considered.
Applicants with current unpaid late payments, liens, judgments will be denied.
Applicants with paid late payments must have two satisfactory accounts for each late payment or applicant will be denied.
Rental History:
Applicant must have two (2) years of verifiable rental history. If Applicant has lived in a property owned by Applicant for four (4) or more of previous years, verifiable rental history requirement will be waived.
Applicant must receive satisfactory standing from current and previous landlord (s) in regards to payment history, condition of property during tenancy, upon vacating and ability to adhere to terms of lease agreement and/or any rules or regulations with regard to Property.
Applicant(s) with a prior eviction or unlawful detainer will be declined.
Income Requirement:
Applicant must have two (2) years of verifiable income history.
Total gross income of all qualified Applicants as signatures on lease must equal to a minimum of three (3) times the monthly rent amount.
Applicant(s) are hereby made aware that the Security Deposit will be equal to 100% of monthly rental amount (rounded to nearest $100.00). The Security Deposit may be increased for pets. Final acceptance of Applicant(s) is the decision of the Property Owner and not AAA Property Management. All decisions will be made by Owner within the guidelines of current Real Estate Laws and Requirements.

(RLNE2526858)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

