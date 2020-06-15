24242 Santa Clara Avenue

Amenities

Heard of the Endless Summer? This is the Endless Vacation. Panoramic Pacific Ocean + Harbor + Marina + Headlands + Whitewater views from this 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, first floor, single-level condominium in the gated Las Marianas complex. Arguably one of the most sought after streets in Lantern Village, this front row unit on Santa Clara Avenue has been in the same family for over forty years and now it’s your turn! Enjoy front row seats to some of the best entertainment along the coast - watch the sail boats float across the glittering sea; count the stand up paddleboarders as they glide across the harbor; listen to the surf pound the marina jetty; hang a chalkboard so you can tally the whale sightings from your deck; let your imagination sail out to sea with the Tall Ships that ply the coastline in the fall. A short stroll from everything – the recently re-imagined downtown Dana Point with restaurants & shopping galore, pathways to the Harbor, Baby Beach, the sprawling Headlands' trail system, the Ocean Institute, Salt Creek Beach, Doheny Beach, Strands Beach, golf at St. Regis – or – skip all of that, stay home and just lounge poolside. Offered fully furnished. Available for immediate occupancy.