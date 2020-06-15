All apartments in Dana Point
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:22 PM

24242 Santa Clara Avenue

24242 Santa Clara Avenue · (949) 292-9786
Location

24242 Santa Clara Avenue, Dana Point, CA 92629

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 23 · Avail. now

$3,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1156 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
clubhouse
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
Heard of the Endless Summer? This is the Endless Vacation. Panoramic Pacific Ocean + Harbor + Marina + Headlands + Whitewater views from this 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, first floor, single-level condominium in the gated Las Marianas complex. Arguably one of the most sought after streets in Lantern Village, this front row unit on Santa Clara Avenue has been in the same family for over forty years and now it’s your turn! Enjoy front row seats to some of the best entertainment along the coast - watch the sail boats float across the glittering sea; count the stand up paddleboarders as they glide across the harbor; listen to the surf pound the marina jetty; hang a chalkboard so you can tally the whale sightings from your deck; let your imagination sail out to sea with the Tall Ships that ply the coastline in the fall. A short stroll from everything – the recently re-imagined downtown Dana Point with restaurants & shopping galore, pathways to the Harbor, Baby Beach, the sprawling Headlands' trail system, the Ocean Institute, Salt Creek Beach, Doheny Beach, Strands Beach, golf at St. Regis – or – skip all of that, stay home and just lounge poolside. Offered fully furnished. Available for immediate occupancy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24242 Santa Clara Avenue have any available units?
24242 Santa Clara Avenue has a unit available for $3,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 24242 Santa Clara Avenue have?
Some of 24242 Santa Clara Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24242 Santa Clara Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
24242 Santa Clara Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24242 Santa Clara Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 24242 Santa Clara Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 24242 Santa Clara Avenue offer parking?
No, 24242 Santa Clara Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 24242 Santa Clara Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24242 Santa Clara Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24242 Santa Clara Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 24242 Santa Clara Avenue has a pool.
Does 24242 Santa Clara Avenue have accessible units?
No, 24242 Santa Clara Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 24242 Santa Clara Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24242 Santa Clara Avenue has units with dishwashers.
