218 Apartments for rent in Daly City, CA with balcony

Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:58am
$
Serramonte
28 Units Available
Serramonte Ridge
862 Campus Dr, Daly City, CA
Studio
$2,085
570 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,425
643 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,022
884 sqft
Relaxing community with studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments. Recently renovated with steel appliances, new cabinets and fixtures. Community features a heated pool, two hot tubs and a fitness center.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Serramonte
27 Units Available
Skyline Heights
960 Saint Francis Blvd, Daly City, CA
Studio
$1,995
482 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,395
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,095
792 sqft
Hilltop apartment community on park-like grounds convenient to I-280 and public transit. Property offers a heated swimming pool, 24-hour fitness center and three laundry rooms.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Bayshore
7 Units Available
Pacific Place
2665 Geneva Ave, Daly City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,767
899 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,025
1283 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments feature city views, garage parking and full-size washer/dryer. Located close to San Francisco State University, US 101 and I-280. Community is pet-friendly with a rooftop lounge and internet cafe.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
Hillside
2 Units Available
88 Hillside
6543 Mission St, Daly City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,140
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Upscale style and incredible views star in one- to three-bedroom flats and townhouses. Units feature stainless steel appliances, granite counters and walk-in closets. Extremely walkable community with nearby shopping, entertainment and easy access to I-280.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Serramonte
7 Units Available
eaves Daly City
500 King Dr, Daly City, CA
Studio
$2,435
442 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,570
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
943 sqft
Near I-280 with lots of natural light. Air conditioning and private balcony/patio. Big closets. One- and two-bedroom floor plans available. Green community with pool, indoor spa, and barbecue area. Garage parking available.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
St. Francis Heights
1 Unit Available
Serra Commons
1580 Southgate Ave, Daly City, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
882 sqft
Luxurious units feature walk in closets, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Community includes parking, internet access, and elevator. Located just minutes to the Pacific Ocean and off of Highway-1.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Original Daly City
1 Unit Available
163 Flournoy St 2BR
163 Flournoy Street, Daly City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,890
450 sqft
Unit Unit B Available 06/20/20 Fully Furnished Modern 2BR Suite with Laundry - Property Id: 278492 NEW! Fully Furnished Modern Suite 5 minutes to San Francisco Completely move-in ready A+ location: Walk 10 minutes to dining, shopping & BART train 1

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
St. Francis Heights
1 Unit Available
234 Del Prado Rd House
234 Del Prado Dr, Daly City, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,990
1700 sqft
Available 08/30/20 Modern Furnished 4BR 2BA Home Huge Living Spaces - Property Id: 261777 Fully Furnished 100% Remodeled, Spacious Home Extremely safe, quiet area 8 min to SF, Transit & Beach Walk to restaurants and cafes Bright, open design:

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Original Daly City
1 Unit Available
169 Bepler Street
169 Bepler Street, Daly City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
Light Filled 3BR / 2BA Home - Ocean View! Yard! Garage! - PROGRESSIVE - This airy, light filled 3BR/2BA, single family home is a MUST SEE! Featuring: Great layout, spacious rooms, abundance of natural daylight! Sweeping, breathtaking western view

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
Original Daly City
1 Unit Available
562 San Diego Avenue
562 San Diego Avenue, Daly City, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$5,995
2000 sqft
Amazing 5 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Daly City. Amenities included: balcony, central air, central heat, deck, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, and yard.

1 of 36

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
St. Francis Heights
1 Unit Available
83 Southdale Avenue
83 Southdale Avenue, Daly City, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,250
1270 sqft
Great Daly City Family Home | 83 Southdale Ave, DC - Spacious home in great Daly City neighborhood, location, condition and affordable 4BR. Easy access to shops, transportation, schools, parks and freeways.

1 of 33

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Hillside
1 Unit Available
132 Byrne Street
132 Byrne Street, Daly City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1200 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Daly City for rent at $3500! This is the lower unit in a duplex.

1 of 19

Last updated October 12 at 10:27am
Westlake
1 Unit Available
643 Stoneyford Drive
643 Stoneyford Drive, Daly City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1060 sqft
643 Stoneyford Drive Available 10/15/19 Clean & Move-In Ready 3-Bed/1-Bath Home - If you would like to schedule an appointment to see this property you may contact our property manager, John Rice, by calling his mobile number (650) 830-1415 or you
Results within 1 mile of Daly City
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 01:10am
West Edgemar-Pacific Manor
10 Units Available
Oceanaire Apartment Homes
100 Esplanade Ave, Pacifica, CA
Studio
$2,690
401 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,835
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,615
866 sqft
Excellent apartments near the beaches. Spacious units feature granite countertops, slate entryway and in-suite laundry. Grounds amenities include fitness center, heated spa, covered parking and ocean-view decks.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Parkmerced
21 Units Available
Parkmerced
3711 19th Ave, San Francisco, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,866
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,430
906 sqft
Community features 150 acres of lawns, tree-lined streets and gardens. Close to Fort Funston, the Muni M-Line and downtown San Francisco. Apartments feature stainless steel, granite counters and private patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
Colma
6 Units Available
La Terrazza
7800 El Camino Real, Colma, CA
Studio
$2,357
307 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,655
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,617
1156 sqft
Located close to US-280, 380 and 10. Minutes away from SFSU and nearby shopping. Spacious apartments with a variety of floor plans, washer and dryer in unit, granite counters, and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:54am
West Edgemar-Pacific Manor
10 Units Available
Seacliff Apartments
300 Palmetto Ave, Pacifica, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,718
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,095
850 sqft
A Beachside Escape. This coastal community offers 1 and 2 bedroom apartments with modern touches in every room. Our open plan apartments are perfect for entertaining with a separate dining area with ceiling fan.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
Candlestick Point State Recreation Area
11 Units Available
Ashton San Francisco
301 Executive Park Blvd., San Francisco, CA
Studio
$3,265
768 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,483
1075 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,133
1626 sqft
Units feature air conditioning, granite countertops, hardwood floor and walk-in closets. Residents enjoy community with 24-hour gym, 24-hour maintenance, coffee bar, concierge and valet service. Tucked into a hillside close to Candlestick Park.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 02:03am
Ingleside
1 Unit Available
6 Brighton Ave.
6 Brighton Avenue, San Francisco, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,495
1350 sqft
Terms: One year lease

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Crocker Amazon
1 Unit Available
1888 Geneva Ave 1115
1888 Geneva Avenue, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,550
1017 sqft
Highpoint Terrace - Property Id: 295820 Panoramic, bay view. Private canyon view home with all high-end finishes and upgrades you want in a home.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Broadmoor Village
1 Unit Available
815 87th St Unit A
815 87th Street, Broadmoor, CA
3 Bedrooms
$7,000
1200 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries) Pretty and spacious, fully-furnished, 3-bedroom, 2 bathroom single-family home property rental in Daly City, just minutes of commute to and from Downtown Daly City.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Westborough
1 Unit Available
3721 Carter Drive #2108
3721 Carter Drive, South San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,295
1060 sqft
Beautiful and spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath SSF condo unit - Well maintained and secured bottom floor 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms Carter Parc condominium in South San Francisco.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Avalon
1 Unit Available
455 Avalon Drive
455 Avalon Drive, South San Francisco, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
3 Bedroom Home in Avalon Park - Split level 3 bedroom, 1-1/2 bath home with attached 2-car garage. Sunny eat-in kitchen with stainless appliances, family room with access to rear deck with view, 3 bedrooms & 1-1/2 baths upstairs.

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Excelsior
1 Unit Available
708 Moscow Street
708 Moscow Street, San Francisco, CA
4 Bedrooms
$6,250
1525 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Daly City, CA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Daly City renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

