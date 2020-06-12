/
2 bedroom apartments
186 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Daly City, CA
Hillside
2 Units Available
88 Hillside
6543 Mission St, Daly City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,140
1111 sqft
Upscale style and incredible views star in one- to three-bedroom flats and townhouses. Units feature stainless steel appliances, granite counters and walk-in closets. Extremely walkable community with nearby shopping, entertainment and easy access to I-280.
Serramonte
7 Units Available
eaves Daly City
500 King Dr, Daly City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
943 sqft
Near I-280 with lots of natural light. Air conditioning and private balcony/patio. Big closets. One- and two-bedroom floor plans available. Green community with pool, indoor spa, and barbecue area. Garage parking available.
Serramonte
28 Units Available
Serramonte Ridge
862 Campus Dr, Daly City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,022
884 sqft
Relaxing community with studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments. Recently renovated with steel appliances, new cabinets and fixtures. Community features a heated pool, two hot tubs and a fitness center.
Bayshore
6 Units Available
Pacific Place
2665 Geneva Ave, Daly City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,025
1283 sqft
Luxury apartments feature city views, garage parking and full-size washer/dryer. Located close to San Francisco State University, US 101 and I-280. Community is pet-friendly with a rooftop lounge and internet cafe.
St. Francis Heights
1 Unit Available
Serra Commons
1580 Southgate Ave, Daly City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
882 sqft
Luxurious units feature walk in closets, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Community includes parking, internet access, and elevator. Located just minutes to the Pacific Ocean and off of Highway-1.
Serramonte
27 Units Available
Skyline Heights
960 Saint Francis Blvd, Daly City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,095
792 sqft
Hilltop apartment community on park-like grounds convenient to I-280 and public transit. Property offers a heated swimming pool, 24-hour fitness center and three laundry rooms.
Bayshore
1 Unit Available
132 MacDonald Avenue
132 Macdonald Avenue, Daly City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
840 sqft
Available 06/15/20 Newly renovated 2bd/1ba for rent near SF - Property Id: 297132 Transportation: Plenty of on property parking 10 minutes from Balboa Park Station BART in San Francisco 5 minutes from San Francisco Bayshore Caltrain Station Just
Crocker
1 Unit Available
151 Evergreen Ave Studio
151 Evergreen Avenue, Daly City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
350 sqft
2 BR/1 BA Studio Apartment - Property Id: 293560 - Good size 2 Bedrooms and 1 Full Bath Downstairs Unit (No living room or dining room) - Limit 2 People - Perfect for students or a couple.
Original Daly City
1 Unit Available
163 Flournoy St 2BR
163 Flournoy Street, Daly City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,890
450 sqft
Unit Unit B Available 06/20/20 Fully Furnished Modern 2BR Suite with Laundry - Property Id: 278492 NEW! Fully Furnished Modern Suite 5 minutes to San Francisco Completely move-in ready A+ location: Walk 10 minutes to dining, shopping & BART train 1
Crocker
1 Unit Available
1024 San Luis Cir
1024 San Luis Circle, Daly City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1055 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom condo in Crocker. Amenities included: central heat, dishwasher, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, and washer dryer. No Utilities included. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: May 17th 2020.
Results within 1 mile of Daly City
West Edgemar-Pacific Manor
10 Units Available
Seacliff Apartments
300 Palmetto Ave, Pacifica, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,105
850 sqft
A Beachside Escape. This coastal community offers 1 and 2 bedroom apartments with modern touches in every room. Our open plan apartments are perfect for entertaining with a separate dining area with ceiling fan.
Colma
5 Units Available
La Terrazza
7800 El Camino Real, Colma, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,617
1156 sqft
Located close to US-280, 380 and 10. Minutes away from SFSU and nearby shopping. Spacious apartments with a variety of floor plans, washer and dryer in unit, granite counters, and hardwood floors.
Parkmerced
21 Units Available
Parkmerced
3711 19th Ave, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,430
906 sqft
Community features 150 acres of lawns, tree-lined streets and gardens. Close to Fort Funston, the Muni M-Line and downtown San Francisco. Apartments feature stainless steel, granite counters and private patio/balcony.
Candlestick Point State Recreation Area
11 Units Available
Ashton San Francisco
301 Executive Park Blvd., San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,133
1626 sqft
Units feature air conditioning, granite countertops, hardwood floor and walk-in closets. Residents enjoy community with 24-hour gym, 24-hour maintenance, coffee bar, concierge and valet service. Tucked into a hillside close to Candlestick Park.
West Edgemar-Pacific Manor
10 Units Available
Oceanaire Apartment Homes
100 Esplanade Ave, Pacifica, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,615
866 sqft
Excellent apartments near the beaches. Spacious units feature granite countertops, slate entryway and in-suite laundry. Grounds amenities include fitness center, heated spa, covered parking and ocean-view decks.
Crocker Amazon
1 Unit Available
1888 Geneva Ave 1115
1888 Geneva Avenue, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,550
1017 sqft
Highpoint Terrace - Property Id: 295820 Panoramic, bay view. Private canyon view home with all high-end finishes and upgrades you want in a home.
Portola
1 Unit Available
798 Goettingen St, San Francisco, CA, US, 94134
798 Goettingen Street, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
900 sqft
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5ed3e8ba258803615eee3a0d Partially Furnished with Furniture, 2 bedrooms with 3rd bonus room for home office or study room. 1 bathroom single-family house.
Westborough
1 Unit Available
3721 Carter Drive #2108
3721 Carter Drive, South San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,295
1060 sqft
Beautiful and spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath SSF condo unit - Well maintained and secured bottom floor 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms Carter Parc condominium in South San Francisco.
Pacific Heights
1 Unit Available
3340 Geoffrey Dr 2BR
3340 Geoffrey Drive, San Bruno, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,390
800 sqft
Unit Downstairs Suite Available 07/11/20 Furnished 2BR Sunny Garden Suite Parking Pets OK - Property Id: 277292 Fully Furnished, Remodeled 2-Bedroom Garden Suite Extremely safe.
Oceanview
1 Unit Available
733 Capitol Avenue
733 Capitol Avenue, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,300
1423 sqft
733 Capitol Avenue Available 07/01/20 Epic REA/Azari PM-Charming 2 BR/2.5 BA Home w/2 Bonus Rms, Yard, Pkg. in Oceanview - * For rent by Epic Real Estate: www . EPICREA . com * Information / Showings for this property: Applications @ azaripm.
Ingleside Heights
1 Unit Available
8400 Oceanview Terrace, Unit #204
8400 Oceanview Terrace, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
948 sqft
Ingleside - 2 BR, 2 BA Condo 1,012 Sq. Ft. - 3D Virtual Tour, Parking, Washer/Dryer - 3D Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=z47LSFrLk9f This 2 bedroom 2 bath Oceanview Terrace Condo is 1,012 sq ft.
Westborough
1 Unit Available
2210 Gellert Boulevard
2210 Gellert Boulevard, South San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
1082 sqft
Gorgeous and spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom in newer condo complex built in 2006. Conveniently located off of Westborough exit off hwy 280 on the Westside. Open kitchen, hardwood floors, master bedroom suite with walk in closet and large tub.
Results within 5 miles of Daly City
Crestmoor
28 Units Available
Pacific Bay Vistas
2 Pacific Bay Cir, San Bruno, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,297
890 sqft
Stunning community near I-280. Views of the San Francisco Bay. On-site pool, gym, garages and a dog park. Units offer hardwood floors, updated appliances and granite countertops. Open floor plans available.
East Fairway Park-Vallemar-Rockaway
6 Units Available
The Bluffs at Pacifica Apartments
380 Esplanade Ave, Pacifica, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,390
1119 sqft
Just 10 minutes from downtown San Francisco and SFO Airport, this apartment community features a fitness area with yoga room, covered parking and coffee lounge. Apartments have designer finishes and private balconies.
