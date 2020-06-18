98 Castlemont Ave

Amenities

parking recently renovated microwave furnished range oven

Unit Amenities furnished microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

This studio is newly remodeled, and has brand new furnishings!



Conveniently located, this spacious apartment is walking distance from Starbucks, Safeway, and other stores that you'll need! There are many restaurants right around the corner at the Westlake Shopping Center.



There are also many parks, freeways, and public transit with BART subway.



Longer inquiries are very welcome. Inquire even if the calendar is blocked off.



This beautifully renovated and furnished 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment has all the amenities for long term stays and business travelers. The sleeping area includes a queen sized bed and an additional airbed in the living area. There is a fully stocked kitchen with appliances, dinnerware, cooking utensils. Just bring your bag!



There are also many parks near by, freeway entrances to the 280 freeway to go up north to San Francisco, or south to the South Bay. You can also easily access public transit with BART, which is up the street on John Daly Blvd.



Month-to-month rental welcome.

Rental is for up to 6 months.

Owner covers utilities.



No Pets Allowed



