All apartments in Daly City
Find more places like 98 Castlemont Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Daly City, CA
/
98 Castlemont Ave
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

98 Castlemont Ave

98 Castlemont Avenue · (415) 890-6451
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Daly City
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

98 Castlemont Avenue, Daly City, CA 94015
Westlake

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit Private studio near Westlake center FREE PARKING · Avail. now

$2,499

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 350 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
microwave
furnished
range
oven
Unit Amenities
furnished
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
This studio is newly remodeled, and has brand new furnishings!

Conveniently located, this spacious apartment is walking distance from Starbucks, Safeway, and other stores that you'll need! There are many restaurants right around the corner at the Westlake Shopping Center.

There are also many parks, freeways, and public transit with BART subway.

Longer inquiries are very welcome. Inquire even if the calendar is blocked off.

This beautifully renovated and furnished 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment has all the amenities for long term stays and business travelers. The sleeping area includes a queen sized bed and an additional airbed in the living area. There is a fully stocked kitchen with appliances, dinnerware, cooking utensils. Just bring your bag!

Conveniently located, this spacious apartment is walking distance from Starbucks, Safeway, and other stores that you'll need! There are many restaurants right around the corner at the Westlake Shopping Center.

There are also many parks near by, freeway entrances to the 280 freeway to go up north to San Francisco, or south to the South Bay. You can also easily access public transit with BART, which is up the street on John Daly Blvd.

Month-to-month rental welcome.
Rental is for up to 6 months.
Owner covers utilities.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5703785)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 98 Castlemont Ave have any available units?
98 Castlemont Ave has a unit available for $2,499 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 98 Castlemont Ave have?
Some of 98 Castlemont Ave's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 98 Castlemont Ave currently offering any rent specials?
98 Castlemont Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 98 Castlemont Ave pet-friendly?
No, 98 Castlemont Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Daly City.
Does 98 Castlemont Ave offer parking?
Yes, 98 Castlemont Ave does offer parking.
Does 98 Castlemont Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 98 Castlemont Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 98 Castlemont Ave have a pool?
No, 98 Castlemont Ave does not have a pool.
Does 98 Castlemont Ave have accessible units?
No, 98 Castlemont Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 98 Castlemont Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 98 Castlemont Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 98 Castlemont Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 98 Castlemont Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 98 Castlemont Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

eaves Daly City
500 King Dr
Daly City, CA 94015
Pacific Place
2665 Geneva Ave
Daly City, CA 94014
Skyline Heights
960 Saint Francis Blvd
Daly City, CA 94015
88 Hillside
6543 Mission St
Daly City, CA 94014
Serra Commons
1580 Southgate Ave
Daly City, CA 94015
Serramonte Ridge
862 Campus Dr
Daly City, CA 94015

Similar Pages

Daly City 1 BedroomsDaly City 2 Bedrooms
Daly City Cheap PlacesDaly City Pet Friendly Places
Daly City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CA
Hayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAMilpitas, CAVallejo, CAUnion City, CADublin, CA
Foster City, CACupertino, CANapa, CAPalo Alto, CASan Ramon, CASan Rafael, CACampbell, CASanta Cruz, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

SerramonteSt. Francis Heights
Bayshore

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
California State University-East BayUniversity of California-Berkeley
University of California-San Francisco
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity