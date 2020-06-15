All apartments in Daly City
Daly City, CA
44 Santa Elena Avenue
44 Santa Elena Avenue

44 Santa Elena Avenue · (650) 627-3700
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Daly City
St. Francis Heights
Cheap Places
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Balcony
Location

44 Santa Elena Avenue, Daly City, CA 94015
St. Francis Heights

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$3,600

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 1420 sqft

Amenities

fireplace
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Immaculate large upper level of single family home in the desirable St Francis Heights! The spacious upper level of this single family home is over 1400 square feet consisting of 3 bedrooms-2 baths with a master suite bedroom-bath, living room, formal dining room and an eat-in kitchen. Spacious living room with decorative fireplace, elegant windows with lots of natural light. Formal dining room for entertaining. Large eat-in kitchen with gas stove top, hood and newer refrigerator with plenty of counter space and storage. Bathroom with separate shower and tub. Conveniently located to many amenities including shopping and restaurants. Easy access to freeway 280 and 101 to San Francisco and Silicon Valley; Nearby BART and SamTrans.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 44 Santa Elena Avenue have any available units?
44 Santa Elena Avenue has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 44 Santa Elena Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
44 Santa Elena Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 44 Santa Elena Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 44 Santa Elena Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Daly City.
Does 44 Santa Elena Avenue offer parking?
No, 44 Santa Elena Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 44 Santa Elena Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 44 Santa Elena Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 44 Santa Elena Avenue have a pool?
No, 44 Santa Elena Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 44 Santa Elena Avenue have accessible units?
No, 44 Santa Elena Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 44 Santa Elena Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 44 Santa Elena Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 44 Santa Elena Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 44 Santa Elena Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
