44 Santa Elena Avenue

Amenities

fireplace range refrigerator

Unit Amenities fireplace range refrigerator Property Amenities

Immaculate large upper level of single family home in the desirable St Francis Heights! The spacious upper level of this single family home is over 1400 square feet consisting of 3 bedrooms-2 baths with a master suite bedroom-bath, living room, formal dining room and an eat-in kitchen. Spacious living room with decorative fireplace, elegant windows with lots of natural light. Formal dining room for entertaining. Large eat-in kitchen with gas stove top, hood and newer refrigerator with plenty of counter space and storage. Bathroom with separate shower and tub. Conveniently located to many amenities including shopping and restaurants. Easy access to freeway 280 and 101 to San Francisco and Silicon Valley; Nearby BART and SamTrans.