234 Del Prado Dr Studio

Fully Furnished Remodeled Private Studio Near SF/SFO

· Very safe area

· 8 min to San Francisco, Transit & Beach

· 1 mile to BART train to SF & SFO Airport

· 100% Remodeled & bright

· Open living/dining area

· Walk to restaurants, cafes & Seton Med Ctr

· Beautiful AirBnB unit converted to long-term furnished rental

· COVID-19 sanitized with nice desk workspace

· Super comfy: Queen memory foam bed & Macy's sleeper sofa

· New comforters, pillows, 100% cotton spa towels

· Wired: FREE Hi-speed WiFi and 55" SmartTV

· Well equipped Kitchenette

· Laundry

· Street parking

• No Smoking

• Minimum credit score 680

• Landlord covers garbage and free Hi-Speed WiFi

• Tenant covers PG&E and water



Text us at (650) 275-6040 to schedule a safe, private viewing

Text us at (650) 275-6040 to schedule a safe, private viewing

No Pets Allowed



