Daly City, CA
234 Del Prado Dr Studio
234 Del Prado Dr Studio

234 Del Prado Drive · (415) 794-0420
Location

234 Del Prado Drive, Daly City, CA 94015
St. Francis Heights

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit Studio · Avail. Jul 5

$2,290

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 450 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
hot tub
some paid utils
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
hot tub
internet access
Unit Studio Available 07/05/20 Fully Furnished Modern Studio with Laundry - Property Id: 278499

Fully Furnished Remodeled Private Studio Near SF/SFO
· Very safe area
· 8 min to San Francisco, Transit & Beach
· 1 mile to BART train to SF & SFO Airport
· 100% Remodeled & bright
· Open living/dining area
· Walk to restaurants, cafes & Seton Med Ctr
· Beautiful AirBnB unit converted to long-term furnished rental
· COVID-19 sanitized with nice desk workspace
· Super comfy: Queen memory foam bed & Macy's sleeper sofa
· New comforters, pillows, 100% cotton spa towels
· Wired: FREE Hi-speed WiFi and 55" SmartTV
· Well equipped Kitchenette
· Laundry
· Street parking
• No Smoking
• Minimum credit score 680
• Landlord covers garbage and free Hi-Speed WiFi
• Tenant covers PG&E and water

Text us at (650) 275-6040 to schedule a safe, private viewing
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/278499
Property Id 278499

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5774225)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 234 Del Prado Dr Studio have any available units?
234 Del Prado Dr Studio has a unit available for $2,290 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 234 Del Prado Dr Studio have?
Some of 234 Del Prado Dr Studio's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and hot tub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 234 Del Prado Dr Studio currently offering any rent specials?
234 Del Prado Dr Studio isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 234 Del Prado Dr Studio pet-friendly?
No, 234 Del Prado Dr Studio is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Daly City.
Does 234 Del Prado Dr Studio offer parking?
No, 234 Del Prado Dr Studio does not offer parking.
Does 234 Del Prado Dr Studio have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 234 Del Prado Dr Studio offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 234 Del Prado Dr Studio have a pool?
No, 234 Del Prado Dr Studio does not have a pool.
Does 234 Del Prado Dr Studio have accessible units?
No, 234 Del Prado Dr Studio does not have accessible units.
Does 234 Del Prado Dr Studio have units with dishwashers?
No, 234 Del Prado Dr Studio does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 234 Del Prado Dr Studio have units with air conditioning?
No, 234 Del Prado Dr Studio does not have units with air conditioning.
