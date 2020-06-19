234 Del Prado Dr Studio

Amenities
Unit Studio Available 07/05/20 Fully Furnished Modern Studio with Laundry - Property Id: 278499
Fully Furnished Remodeled Private Studio Near SF/SFO
· Very safe area
· 8 min to San Francisco, Transit & Beach
· 1 mile to BART train to SF & SFO Airport
· 100% Remodeled & bright
· Open living/dining area
· Walk to restaurants, cafes & Seton Med Ctr
· Beautiful AirBnB unit converted to long-term furnished rental
· COVID-19 sanitized with nice desk workspace
· Super comfy: Queen memory foam bed & Macy's sleeper sofa
· New comforters, pillows, 100% cotton spa towels
· Wired: FREE Hi-speed WiFi and 55" SmartTV
· Well equipped Kitchenette
· Laundry
· Street parking
• No Smoking
• Minimum credit score 680
• Landlord covers garbage and free Hi-Speed WiFi
• Tenant covers PG&E and water
Text us at (650) 275-6040 to schedule a safe, private viewing
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/278499
Property Id 278499
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5774225)