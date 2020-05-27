All apartments in Daly City
Find more places like 153 Alta Vista Way Unit 2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Daly City, CA
/
153 Alta Vista Way Unit 2
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

153 Alta Vista Way Unit 2

153 Alta Vista Way · (408) 917-0430
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Daly City
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

153 Alta Vista Way, Daly City, CA 94014
Southern Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit - · Avail. now

$3,700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
24hr maintenance
internet access
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020. Call us now at 408-780-2691 to book your showing!

Live comfortably on this 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom duplex home property rental located in Daly City.

The units unfurnished, bright, and comfy interior has polished hardwood floors throughout, recessed lighting, and big slider windows with blinds. Its lovely kitchen is well-equipped with smooth granite countertops, fine cabinetry with ample storage space, and refrigerator, oven/range, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. The bedrooms have built-in closets. Big vanity cabinets, enclosed shower stall, and shower/tub combo furnished its neat bathrooms. It has force-air heating. There are shared/coin-operated washer and dryer available. No pets, sorry. Smoking is prohibited, too.

It has adequate parking spots on its driveway and on the street. Electricity, gas, water, sewage, and trash bill will be divided with the other tenants in the other unit. While the internet and cable will be the tenant's whole responsibility.

This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=ZK5VeG7KMPR

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Nearby parks: Mission Hills Park, Arden Park, and Alice Chalmer's Playground.

Bus lines:
29 Lipman School - Templeton/Brunswick - 0.0 mile
121 Lowell/Hanover - Skyline College - 0.0 mile
43 MASONIC - 0.3 mile

Rail lines:
GN-N Warm Springs/South Fremont - 1.3 miles
RD-N Richmond - 1.3 miles
YL-S Montgomery St - 1.3 miles
BL-S Daly City - 1.3 miles

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5832160)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 153 Alta Vista Way Unit 2 have any available units?
153 Alta Vista Way Unit 2 has a unit available for $3,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 153 Alta Vista Way Unit 2 have?
Some of 153 Alta Vista Way Unit 2's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 153 Alta Vista Way Unit 2 currently offering any rent specials?
153 Alta Vista Way Unit 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 153 Alta Vista Way Unit 2 pet-friendly?
No, 153 Alta Vista Way Unit 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Daly City.
Does 153 Alta Vista Way Unit 2 offer parking?
Yes, 153 Alta Vista Way Unit 2 does offer parking.
Does 153 Alta Vista Way Unit 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 153 Alta Vista Way Unit 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 153 Alta Vista Way Unit 2 have a pool?
No, 153 Alta Vista Way Unit 2 does not have a pool.
Does 153 Alta Vista Way Unit 2 have accessible units?
No, 153 Alta Vista Way Unit 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 153 Alta Vista Way Unit 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 153 Alta Vista Way Unit 2 has units with dishwashers.
Does 153 Alta Vista Way Unit 2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 153 Alta Vista Way Unit 2 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 153 Alta Vista Way Unit 2?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Pacific Place
2665 Geneva Ave
Daly City, CA 94014
Skyline Heights
960 Saint Francis Blvd
Daly City, CA 94015
Serramonte Ridge
862 Campus Dr
Daly City, CA 94015
88 Hillside
6543 Mission St
Daly City, CA 94014
eaves Daly City
500 King Dr
Daly City, CA 94015
Serra Commons
1580 Southgate Ave
Daly City, CA 94015

Similar Pages

Daly City 1 BedroomsDaly City 2 Bedrooms
Daly City Cheap PlacesDaly City Pet Friendly Places
Daly City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CA
Hayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAMilpitas, CAVallejo, CAUnion City, CADublin, CA
Foster City, CACupertino, CANapa, CAPalo Alto, CASan Ramon, CASan Rafael, CACampbell, CASanta Cruz, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

SerramonteSt. Francis Heights
Bayshore

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
California State University-East BayUniversity of California-Berkeley
University of California-San Francisco
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity