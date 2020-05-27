153 Alta Vista Way Unit 2

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground 24hr maintenance internet access

(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)



LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:

Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020. Call us now at 408-780-2691 to book your showing!



Live comfortably on this 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom duplex home property rental located in Daly City.



The units unfurnished, bright, and comfy interior has polished hardwood floors throughout, recessed lighting, and big slider windows with blinds. Its lovely kitchen is well-equipped with smooth granite countertops, fine cabinetry with ample storage space, and refrigerator, oven/range, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. The bedrooms have built-in closets. Big vanity cabinets, enclosed shower stall, and shower/tub combo furnished its neat bathrooms. It has force-air heating. There are shared/coin-operated washer and dryer available. No pets, sorry. Smoking is prohibited, too.



It has adequate parking spots on its driveway and on the street. Electricity, gas, water, sewage, and trash bill will be divided with the other tenants in the other unit. While the internet and cable will be the tenant's whole responsibility.



This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=ZK5VeG7KMPR



Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Nearby parks: Mission Hills Park, Arden Park, and Alice Chalmer's Playground.



Bus lines:

29 Lipman School - Templeton/Brunswick - 0.0 mile

121 Lowell/Hanover - Skyline College - 0.0 mile

43 MASONIC - 0.3 mile



Rail lines:

GN-N Warm Springs/South Fremont - 1.3 miles

RD-N Richmond - 1.3 miles

YL-S Montgomery St - 1.3 miles

BL-S Daly City - 1.3 miles



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5832160)