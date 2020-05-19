All apartments in Daly City
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

151 Evergreen Ave Studio

151 Evergreen Avenue · (415) 938-6880
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

151 Evergreen Avenue, Daly City, CA 94014
Crocker

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit Studio · Avail. now

$1,650

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 350 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
24hr gym
clubhouse
range
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr gym
2 BR/1 BA Studio Apartment - Property Id: 293560

- Good size 2 Bedrooms and 1 Full Bath Downstairs Unit (No living room or dining room)
- Limit 2 People - Perfect for students or a couple.
- Fresh new paints
- Hardwood Floors in Bedrooms
- Washer and Dryer in the Building
- Move-in Ready
- Great Daly City Location with schools, park, shops, restaurants
- Top of the Hill Daly City / Mission Street
- Easy and convenient Public Transportation Muni 14 Bus, SamTrans 120 and 121
- Walking Distance to Daly City BART Station
- Close to everything, Supermarkets, SFSU, City College, Skyline College, 24Hr Fitness
- One block from Beautiful Lincoln Park and Clubhouse
- Rent does not include utilities.
- No pets.

Call or text May at 415-857-5656 for viewing.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/293560
Property Id 293560

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5830510)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 151 Evergreen Ave Studio have any available units?
151 Evergreen Ave Studio has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 151 Evergreen Ave Studio have?
Some of 151 Evergreen Ave Studio's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and 24hr gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 151 Evergreen Ave Studio currently offering any rent specials?
151 Evergreen Ave Studio isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 151 Evergreen Ave Studio pet-friendly?
No, 151 Evergreen Ave Studio is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Daly City.
Does 151 Evergreen Ave Studio offer parking?
No, 151 Evergreen Ave Studio does not offer parking.
Does 151 Evergreen Ave Studio have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 151 Evergreen Ave Studio offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 151 Evergreen Ave Studio have a pool?
No, 151 Evergreen Ave Studio does not have a pool.
Does 151 Evergreen Ave Studio have accessible units?
No, 151 Evergreen Ave Studio does not have accessible units.
Does 151 Evergreen Ave Studio have units with dishwashers?
No, 151 Evergreen Ave Studio does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 151 Evergreen Ave Studio have units with air conditioning?
No, 151 Evergreen Ave Studio does not have units with air conditioning.
