151 Evergreen Ave Studio

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors 24hr gym clubhouse range oven

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr gym

2 BR/1 BA Studio Apartment - Property Id: 293560



- Good size 2 Bedrooms and 1 Full Bath Downstairs Unit (No living room or dining room)

- Limit 2 People - Perfect for students or a couple.

- Fresh new paints

- Hardwood Floors in Bedrooms

- Washer and Dryer in the Building

- Move-in Ready

- Great Daly City Location with schools, park, shops, restaurants

- Top of the Hill Daly City / Mission Street

- Easy and convenient Public Transportation Muni 14 Bus, SamTrans 120 and 121

- Walking Distance to Daly City BART Station

- Close to everything, Supermarkets, SFSU, City College, Skyline College, 24Hr Fitness

- One block from Beautiful Lincoln Park and Clubhouse

- Rent does not include utilities.

- No pets.



Call or text May at 415-857-5656 for viewing.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/293560

Property Id 293560



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5830510)