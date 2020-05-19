151 Evergreen Ave Studio

Amenities
2 BR/1 BA Studio Apartment - Property Id: 293560
- Good size 2 Bedrooms and 1 Full Bath Downstairs Unit (No living room or dining room)
- Limit 2 People - Perfect for students or a couple.
- Fresh new paints
- Hardwood Floors in Bedrooms
- Washer and Dryer in the Building
- Move-in Ready
- Great Daly City Location with schools, park, shops, restaurants
- Top of the Hill Daly City / Mission Street
- Easy and convenient Public Transportation Muni 14 Bus, SamTrans 120 and 121
- Walking Distance to Daly City BART Station
- Close to everything, Supermarkets, SFSU, City College, Skyline College, 24Hr Fitness
- One block from Beautiful Lincoln Park and Clubhouse
- Rent does not include utilities.
- No pets.
Call or text May at 415-857-5656 for viewing.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/293560
