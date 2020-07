Amenities

We have 3 bedrooms and 1 bath in this beautiful cozy single family home. 2 rooms are occupied now. We are looking for one person to rent the last room available. Strictly 1 person per room. Washer and Dryer in the house, street parking. House is closed to Daly City Bart Station, Bus stops. Move in cost will be first + last + one month deposit. Credit check is required. Please contact me directly to schedule a tour. Thanks!

No Pets Allowed



