271 Apartments for rent in Cupertino, CA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Cupertino apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a priv...
Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
52 Units Available
The Biltmore Apartments
10097 S Blaney Ave, Cupertino, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,466
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,323
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Smoke-free, air-conditioned units with granite countertops and carpet flooring. Stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and extra storage space. Pool, hot tub, playground, gym and wheelchair accessible. Easy access to I-280.
Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
50 Units Available
Villages at Cupertino
20875 Valley Green Dr, Cupertino, CA
Studio
$1,877
504 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,920
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,576
926 sqft
The Villages at Cupertino offers a serene retreat in the heart of Silicon Valley and one of the best school districts in California. It is where a fast paced life meets quiet contemplation to create the perfect place to call home.
Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
7 Units Available
Vallco Park South
Main Street Cupertino Lofts
19500 Vallco Pkwy, Cupertino, CA
Studio
$3,476
916 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,517
1127 sqft
Close to Highway 280, these homes feature walk-in showers, stainless steel appliances in kitchens and extra storage room. Community amenities include a clubhouse and a bike garage.
Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
$
71 Units Available
Homestead Road
Markham Apartments
20800 Homestead Rd, Cupertino, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,388
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1035 sqft
Bright apartments located near I-280 and Homestead Square Shopping Center. Community garden and swimming pool. Tenants have access to car charging station. Units feature air conditioning, private laundry, granite countertops, and large windows.
Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
$
14 Units Available
City Center
CUPERTINO PARK CENTER
20380 Stevens Creek Blvd, Cupertino, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,069
976 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,865
1240 sqft
Modern building in the heart of Cupertino, within walking distance of shopping, schools and parks. Smoke-free one- and two-bedroom units, all with large patios or balconies, walk-in closets and extra storage. Garage, pool and gym.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
6 Units Available
Vallco Park South
Nineteen800
19700 Vallco Pkwy #180, Cupertino, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,717
1288 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,517
1550 sqft
Spacious closets, in-unit washer and dryer, energy-efficient appliances and quartz countertops. Amenities include bike share, private cinema, fitness center, fireplace lounge, playground and game room. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
$
17 Units Available
City Center
Cupertino City Center
20350 Stevens Creek Blvd, Cupertino, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,500
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,303
954 sqft
Elegant, upscale high rise in downtown Cupertino. Excellent views of nearby parks with mountains in the background. Close to I-280 and Rt. 85. Walk-in closets, granite counters, in-unit laundry and community hot tub.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
20 Units Available
Vallco Park North
Arioso
19608 Pruneridge Ave, Cupertino, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,550
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,415
1217 sqft
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
Ortega Park
Aviare
20415 Via Paviso, Cupertino, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,942
978 sqft
In the heart of Silicon Valley near popular restaurants and entertainment venues. On-site fitness center, spa and rooftop terrace. Apartments feature large spaces, and modern decor and appliances.
Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
$
17 Units Available
Verandas at Cupertino
20200 Lucille Ave, Cupertino, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,499
1147 sqft
Located mere minutes from the Homestead Square Shopping Center, this community offers its residents a courtyard, pool, dog park and 24-hour gym. Units include granite counters and hardwood flooring, and have been recently renovated.
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
$
14 Units Available
Gardens of Fontainbleu
10200 Miller Ave, Cupertino, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,675
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,550
1050 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$4,650
1650 sqft
Cozy homes with extra storage and ceiling fans. Enjoy use of the on-site pool and sauna. On-site laundry available. Shop and dine at The Marketplace. Easy access to I-280.

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
10421 Lansdale Avenue
10421 Lansdale Avenue, Cupertino, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,495
1714 sqft
Beautiful Cupertino Home with Hardwood Floors. Large Backyard, great for entertaining. Excellent Schools. - Stunning 3br/2ba home located in a beautiful Cupertino neighborhood. Available now.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
19482 Rosemarie Pl
19482 Rosemarie Place, Cupertino, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,850
1450 sqft
Available 08/05/20 Fully Remodelled 3 Br. 2.5 ba. Cup.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
10728 Deep Cliffe Drive
10728 Deep Cliffe Drive, Cupertino, CA
4 Bedrooms
$6,650
2400 sqft
CUPERTINO -Very Spacious 4/3 Tri-level Home/with Pool in Well Established Neighborhood/Close to 85/280 - Type: Single Family Home Address: 10728 Deep Cliffe Dr, Cupertino, CA 95014 Location: S. Foothill, St.

Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
20990 Valley Green Drive
20990 Valley Green Drive, Cupertino, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,350
750 sqft
Garden style apartments, public transportation, freeway access, 6 blocks from the beach, 4 blocks from main street Santa Monica. .

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
10161 Prado Vista Avenue
10161 Prado Vista Avenue, Cupertino, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,250
1584 sqft
Find Tranquility in this Cupertino Single Family Home for Rent! - Step inside this well maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bath single family home in the heart of Silicon Valley. Lush landscaping greets you in the front yard.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
City Center
20488 Stevens Creek Boulevard Unit 1318
20488 Stevens Creek Boulevard, Cupertino, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,795
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before July 31, 2020.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7679 Squirewood Way
7679 Squirewood Way, Cupertino, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,950
1673 sqft
CUPERTINO - Outstanding location for this tastefully updated home - MOVE IN INCENTIVE - Cupertino Type: Single Family House Address: 7679 Squirewood Way, Cupertino CA. 95014 Cross Streets: Rainbow and S.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
20128 Stevens Creek Blvd. - Cupertino Condo Unit 204
20128 Stevens Creek Boulevard, Cupertino, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
919 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Terrific Cupertino Condo - Cupertino Condo for Rent! Terrific location, walking distance to Apple Headquarters...walk to Shopping & Restaurants. Close to Hiking, Bike lanes and parks. Cupertino Schools: Eaton Elementary.

Last updated July 12 at 01:11pm
1 Unit Available
10855 Sweet Oak Street
10855 Sweet Oak Street, Cupertino, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
1254 sqft
Unit type: Town House; Number of bedrooms: 3; Number of bathrooms: 2.5; Square footage: 1254; Parking: 2 Car Indoor Garage; Monthly rent: $3900.00; IMRID12306

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Monta Vista
10161 Santa Clara Avenue
10161 Santa Clara Avenue, Cupertino, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,825
1000 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom house in Cupertino. Amenities included: dishwasher, hardwood floors, washer dryer, laundry in building, and yard. Utilities included: water. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Jul 10th 2020. $2,825/month rent.
Results within 1 mile of Cupertino
Last updated July 12 at 09:41pm
$
27 Units Available
Calvert
City Gate at Cupertino
5608 Stevens Creek Blvd, Santa Clara, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,292
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,936
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,744
1508 sqft
Stunning, updated community off I-280. Recently renovated with walk-in closets, hardwood floors, granite countertops and extra storage. Fireplaces. On-site amenities including pool, sauna, gym, business center and hot tub.
Last updated July 12 at 06:11pm
14 Units Available
Calabazas North
Fountain Park
1026 S de Anza Blvd, San Jose, CA
Studio
$1,824
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,221
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,726
800 sqft
A quiet community near major highways. On-site amenities include a fitness center, barbecue area, spa, and large pool. Pet-friendly. Large interiors with walk-in closets, a patio or balcony, and granite countertops.
Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
21 Units Available
Boardwalk Apartments
3770 Flora Vista Ave, Santa Clara, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,558
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,173
950 sqft
Tranquil location along a private network of canals, near shopping, schools and dining. One- and two-bedroom apartments with fireplaces, dishwashers and extra storage. Community facilities include a pool, hot tub and gym. Garage spaces available.
City Guide for Cupertino, CA

Greetings, Silicon Valley leasers, and welcome to your Cupertino, California apartment hunting headquarters! Conveniently located just 14 miles west of San Jose in the foothills of the Santa Cruz Mountains, Cupertino is a city of 50,000-plus diverse residents, many of whom are renters enjoying the amenities in a variety of upscale apartments within the city.

Having trouble with Craigslist Cupertino? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Right off the bat, let’s clear something up quickly: Cheap apartments are pipe dreams in Cupertino, where most 1BR units start in the $2000 range and 2-3 BR apartments typically go for between $2200 and 3 grand. On the bright side, amenities tend to be second to none. In addition to basic perks like patios, balconies, oversized closets, and modern kitchens and appliances, it’s common to find apartment complexes featuring fireplaces, vaulted ceilings, Jacuzzis, rec rooms, business centers, and sometimes an Olympic sized swimming pool.

Is your roommate of the four-legged variety by any chance? If yes, we have good news and bad news. The good news is that pet-friendly rentals in Cupertino are readily available, whether your roomie is a dog, cat, ferret, marmot, or capybara (seriously, what are you doing living with a rodent the size of a Cocker Spaniel anyway?!). The bad news is that pet-friendly rentals usually come at a steep price (expect to pay a $700 or more initial pet fee and at least an extra $35 a month).

Of course, if, like many residents in Cupertino, you’re a well-paid techie (the city is home to the headquarters of Apple, Inc. and numerous other tech operations), you’ll have no problem bucking up for your monthly rent and saving a pretty penny or two in the process as well. Cupertino is a city of well-paid tech geniuses, growing families, immigrants, and young urbanites alike and boasts a population that includes peeps from pretty much every nationality you could imagine. No matter which apartment complex you decide to call home, you can look forward to living in the midst of one of America’s most diverse and liberal melting pots.

Unsurprisingly for such an affluent city, Cupertino doesn’t have any red-flag danger zone neighborhoods. Whether you’re considering an apartment in a newer area like Monta Vista or Rancho Rinconada or in one of the many more well-established parts of town, you can rest assured you’ll be living in one of the Golden State’s safest, most family-friendly communities.

Sound like a good fit for you? Well… yeah! So what are you waiting for? Start searching the listings for the perfect apartment in Cupertino, California, and best of luck! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Cupertino, CA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Cupertino apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

