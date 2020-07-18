522 N. Cabernet Dr. - 155-522

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed garage pet friendly

Gorgeous 2 Level Condo! - Lovely 2 level condo in a great location! Main level features the dining area, laundry area located next to the guest bathroom, a living room and upgraded kitchen. Upstairs includes a large master bedroom with master bath and walk-in closet; and a second bedroom with its own private bathroom. The 2 car garage is on the ground floor with bonus room. Walking distance to downtown Covina and Metro Station! HurryThis home is a must see!



Please join us at our next open house:



Sat Dec 29 2pm-4pm



If you can't make it to the open house please call or text 626-833-8921 to set up a viewing of this beautiful home!



(RLNE4582290)