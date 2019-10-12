97 Frontier Street

Amenities

Welcome to this STUNNING remodeled home in the highly sought after community of Wagon Wheel. This floor plan favorite sits on a oversized corner lot in a cul de sac location with a large wrap around back yard and large front yard with plenty of space for entertaining. A new wood fence was installed for privacy. It boasts 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 bathrooms and a LARGE, expansive loft. Open the inviting front door to the reconfigured living space. This home offers designer paint, large wide oak wood floors, stainless double oven, stainless dishwasher, expanded cabinetry, pantry, floating wood shelves, white fire clay farmhouse sink, white quartz counter tops, new hardware, built-in double side to side trash cans and long kitchen island with built in dining bench. Control your comfort with new A/C, heat and ventilation HVAC system or cozy up to the fireplace with nice charcoal stone and chunky wood mantle. There is plenty of recessed lighting, new light fixtures, new French doors, separate laundry room, plantation shutters, new carpet through out and so much more... The master bathroom includes dual sinks, separate shower, oval tub and walk in closet. A convenient Jack and Jill bathroom in-between the secondary bedrooms. This SMART home includes a keyless entry, camera, smart lights and the Nest Fire. Wagon Wheel is just minutes from the 241, and 5 freeways, restaurants and award winning schools. The community amenities include basketball courts, parks, hiking trails, and playgrounds.