Coto de Caza, CA
97 Frontier Street
Last updated October 12 2019 at 4:15 AM

97 Frontier Street

97 Frontier Street · No Longer Available
Location

97 Frontier Street, Coto de Caza, CA 92679

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
on-site laundry
playground
key fob access
Welcome to this STUNNING remodeled home in the highly sought after community of Wagon Wheel. This floor plan favorite sits on a oversized corner lot in a cul de sac location with a large wrap around back yard and large front yard with plenty of space for entertaining. A new wood fence was installed for privacy. It boasts 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 bathrooms and a LARGE, expansive loft. Open the inviting front door to the reconfigured living space. This home offers designer paint, large wide oak wood floors, stainless double oven, stainless dishwasher, expanded cabinetry, pantry, floating wood shelves, white fire clay farmhouse sink, white quartz counter tops, new hardware, built-in double side to side trash cans and long kitchen island with built in dining bench. Control your comfort with new A/C, heat and ventilation HVAC system or cozy up to the fireplace with nice charcoal stone and chunky wood mantle. There is plenty of recessed lighting, new light fixtures, new French doors, separate laundry room, plantation shutters, new carpet through out and so much more... The master bathroom includes dual sinks, separate shower, oval tub and walk in closet. A convenient Jack and Jill bathroom in-between the secondary bedrooms. This SMART home includes a keyless entry, camera, smart lights and the Nest Fire. Wagon Wheel is just minutes from the 241, and 5 freeways, restaurants and award winning schools. The community amenities include basketball courts, parks, hiking trails, and playgrounds.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 97 Frontier Street have any available units?
97 Frontier Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coto de Caza, CA.
What amenities does 97 Frontier Street have?
Some of 97 Frontier Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 97 Frontier Street currently offering any rent specials?
97 Frontier Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 97 Frontier Street pet-friendly?
No, 97 Frontier Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coto de Caza.
Does 97 Frontier Street offer parking?
No, 97 Frontier Street does not offer parking.
Does 97 Frontier Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 97 Frontier Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 97 Frontier Street have a pool?
No, 97 Frontier Street does not have a pool.
Does 97 Frontier Street have accessible units?
No, 97 Frontier Street does not have accessible units.
Does 97 Frontier Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 97 Frontier Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 97 Frontier Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 97 Frontier Street has units with air conditioning.
