Last updated July 13 2019 at 2:55 AM

83 White Sands

83 White Sands · No Longer Available
Location

83 White Sands, Coto de Caza, CA 92679

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Come and take a look at this modern townhome in the highly sought after community of Wagon Wheel in Trabuco Canyon! This home features 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms and 1089 sq ft of living space. You will love the stylish laminate flooring, the expresso colored cabinetry, the granite countertops (matched throughout the house), and the beautiful stone backsplash. The home features a lovely fireplace with a custom stone accent wall and a slider to the balcony off the dining area. A modern paint palette throughout enhances the light and bright feel of the home. The spacious bedrooms include ample closet space. Both bathrooms include upgraded vanities. The upstairs bathroom also features a modern tile upgrade in the shower/tub. The home is complete with a one car, attached, direct access garage, and a parking spot. A washer/dryer, included, is located in the garage. Enjoy the newly renovated community pool and spa, or the local park within walking distance. Take a tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 83 White Sands have any available units?
83 White Sands doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coto de Caza, CA.
What amenities does 83 White Sands have?
Some of 83 White Sands's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 83 White Sands currently offering any rent specials?
83 White Sands is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 83 White Sands pet-friendly?
No, 83 White Sands is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coto de Caza.
Does 83 White Sands offer parking?
Yes, 83 White Sands offers parking.
Does 83 White Sands have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 83 White Sands offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 83 White Sands have a pool?
Yes, 83 White Sands has a pool.
Does 83 White Sands have accessible units?
No, 83 White Sands does not have accessible units.
Does 83 White Sands have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 83 White Sands has units with dishwashers.
Does 83 White Sands have units with air conditioning?
No, 83 White Sands does not have units with air conditioning.
