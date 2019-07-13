83 White Sands

Amenities

Come and take a look at this modern townhome in the highly sought after community of Wagon Wheel in Trabuco Canyon! This home features 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms and 1089 sq ft of living space. You will love the stylish laminate flooring, the expresso colored cabinetry, the granite countertops (matched throughout the house), and the beautiful stone backsplash. The home features a lovely fireplace with a custom stone accent wall and a slider to the balcony off the dining area. A modern paint palette throughout enhances the light and bright feel of the home. The spacious bedrooms include ample closet space. Both bathrooms include upgraded vanities. The upstairs bathroom also features a modern tile upgrade in the shower/tub. The home is complete with a one car, attached, direct access garage, and a parking spot. A washer/dryer, included, is located in the garage. Enjoy the newly renovated community pool and spa, or the local park within walking distance. Take a tour today!