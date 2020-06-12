All apartments in Coto de Caza
8 Maidstone

Location

8 Maidstone, Coto de Caza, CA 92679
Coto de Caza Golf and Racquet Club

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$5,200

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 5 Bath · 3950 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
gym
fireplace
media room
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
media room
Amazing Fairway Estate Home nestled in the prestigious gated community of Cota De Caza. This home originally featured 5 Bedrooms Plus 4.5 Baths. The bedroom adjacent to the master bedroom closet has been converted to a large closet opening to the MBR. Also a large home theater room has been added with state of the art electronics and surround sound system. One bedroom downstairs. The home has a water filtration system, SOLAR system(owned) a whole house fan and a tank less water heating system. Living Room and Family Room w/ fireplaces, crown molding, private back yard w panoramic views, One garage converted to Gym or storage. Recently Brand new wood floor and high quality carpet through out downstairs and upstairs. Low maintenance professional landscape backyard enjoy the leisure time with family and friends

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8 Maidstone have any available units?
8 Maidstone has a unit available for $5,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8 Maidstone have?
Some of 8 Maidstone's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8 Maidstone currently offering any rent specials?
8 Maidstone isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8 Maidstone pet-friendly?
No, 8 Maidstone is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coto de Caza.
Does 8 Maidstone offer parking?
Yes, 8 Maidstone does offer parking.
Does 8 Maidstone have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8 Maidstone does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8 Maidstone have a pool?
No, 8 Maidstone does not have a pool.
Does 8 Maidstone have accessible units?
No, 8 Maidstone does not have accessible units.
Does 8 Maidstone have units with dishwashers?
No, 8 Maidstone does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8 Maidstone have units with air conditioning?
No, 8 Maidstone does not have units with air conditioning.
