8 Maidstone

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors Property Amenities gym parking garage media room

Amazing Fairway Estate Home nestled in the prestigious gated community of Cota De Caza. This home originally featured 5 Bedrooms Plus 4.5 Baths. The bedroom adjacent to the master bedroom closet has been converted to a large closet opening to the MBR. Also a large home theater room has been added with state of the art electronics and surround sound system. One bedroom downstairs. The home has a water filtration system, SOLAR system(owned) a whole house fan and a tank less water heating system. Living Room and Family Room w/ fireplaces, crown molding, private back yard w panoramic views, One garage converted to Gym or storage. Recently Brand new wood floor and high quality carpet through out downstairs and upstairs. Low maintenance professional landscape backyard enjoy the leisure time with family and friends