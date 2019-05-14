All apartments in Coto de Caza
Find more places like 46 Via Barcaza.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Coto de Caza, CA
/
46 Via Barcaza
Last updated May 14 2019 at 2:10 PM

46 Via Barcaza

46 Via Barcaza · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Coto de Caza
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

46 Via Barcaza, Coto de Caza, CA 92679
Coto de Caza Golf and Racquet Club

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
racquetball court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
racquetball court
garage
Wonderful golf course views from the largest floor plan in the Los Verdes tract with one of the nicest locations . This 4 bedroom and 2.5 bath home has incredible views of the 17th fairway with a backdrop of the historic windmill in the guard gated community of Coto de Caza. Recently updated with fresh paint, new lighting, new carpet, newer appliances and waterproof luxury flooring, this home has a downstairs bedroom and bath, a nice sized dining room, living room or great room which wraps around to a wonderful nook and updated kitchen. There are new french doors with plenty of bright light and views that transitions to a relaxing and private patio. Upstairs there is a nice sized master bedroom with a deck and the master has a two sided fireplace. This nice floor plan has two secondary bedrooms with mirrored closets. This end unit has a 3-car attached garage and boasts the largest wraparound lot with the most spectacular views of the golf course. A short walk to the Coto de Caza Golf and Raquetball Club. This is resort living at it's best in Orange County!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 46 Via Barcaza have any available units?
46 Via Barcaza doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coto de Caza, CA.
What amenities does 46 Via Barcaza have?
Some of 46 Via Barcaza's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 46 Via Barcaza currently offering any rent specials?
46 Via Barcaza is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 46 Via Barcaza pet-friendly?
No, 46 Via Barcaza is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coto de Caza.
Does 46 Via Barcaza offer parking?
Yes, 46 Via Barcaza offers parking.
Does 46 Via Barcaza have units with washers and dryers?
No, 46 Via Barcaza does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 46 Via Barcaza have a pool?
No, 46 Via Barcaza does not have a pool.
Does 46 Via Barcaza have accessible units?
No, 46 Via Barcaza does not have accessible units.
Does 46 Via Barcaza have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 46 Via Barcaza has units with dishwashers.
Does 46 Via Barcaza have units with air conditioning?
No, 46 Via Barcaza does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Coto de Caza Apartments with BalconiesCoto de Caza Apartments with Gyms
Coto de Caza Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCoto de Caza Apartments with Parking
Coto de Caza Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CA
Huntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CAEscondido, CAMoreno Valley, CA
Orange, CAVista, CALaguna Woods, CASan Jacinto, CALa Mirada, CASouth Whittier, CAWalnut, CALakeland Village, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego