Coto de Caza, CA
31631 Via Coyote
Last updated April 18 2020 at 5:25 AM

31631 Via Coyote

31631 Via Coyote · No Longer Available
Location

31631 Via Coyote, Coto de Caza, CA 92679
The Village

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
This is a great opportunity to enjoy living in Coto de Caza's unique Village community. This charming custom home boasts crown molding, wainscoting, and hardwood flooring on the first level. Light, bright kitchen includes a breakfast bar and opens to a spacious nook area. Convenient office on lower level with built-in desk and storage. Four bedrooms upstairs plus an open loft area. Loads of additional storage and closet space. Master suite has dual vanities, granite counter top, wainscot, and vaulted ceilings. There's a private balcony off the master to enjoy the wooded hillside. Family room opens to large private brick patio.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

