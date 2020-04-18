31631 Via Coyote

Amenities

This is a great opportunity to enjoy living in Coto de Caza's unique Village community. This charming custom home boasts crown molding, wainscoting, and hardwood flooring on the first level. Light, bright kitchen includes a breakfast bar and opens to a spacious nook area. Convenient office on lower level with built-in desk and storage. Four bedrooms upstairs plus an open loft area. Loads of additional storage and closet space. Master suite has dual vanities, granite counter top, wainscot, and vaulted ceilings. There's a private balcony off the master to enjoy the wooded hillside. Family room opens to large private brick patio.