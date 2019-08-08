All apartments in Coto de Caza
Find more places like 29 Cherry Hills Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Coto de Caza, CA
/
29 Cherry Hills Drive
Last updated August 8 2019 at 2:55 AM

29 Cherry Hills Drive

29 Cherry Hills Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Coto de Caza
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

29 Cherry Hills Drive, Coto de Caza, CA 92679
Coto de Caza Golf and Racquet Club

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Stunning home on the Golf Course with Panoramic Views. Light and Bright home with high ceilings and timeless Travertine flooring throughout downstairs. Spacious living room with wainscoting, granite fireplace and soaring windows. The dining room window shows off the picturesque views provided throughout the home while music plays from above. The well-equipped kitchen has granite countertops, an island, built-in refrigerator and microwave and access to rear yard. Family room features custom bookshelves, cabinets, recessed lighting and granite fireplace. Private master suite with a granite fireplace, ceiling fan, balcony and large master bathroom with separate tub and shower, dual sinks and walk-in closet. The four secondary bedrooms, one on the main floor with en-suite bathroom and all bedrooms are spacious with views of their own. The backyard takes full advantage of the outdoor lifestyle offering a saltwater pool, spa and built-in BBQ while enjoying the stunning view of the golf course, hills and sunsets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29 Cherry Hills Drive have any available units?
29 Cherry Hills Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coto de Caza, CA.
What amenities does 29 Cherry Hills Drive have?
Some of 29 Cherry Hills Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 29 Cherry Hills Drive currently offering any rent specials?
29 Cherry Hills Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29 Cherry Hills Drive pet-friendly?
No, 29 Cherry Hills Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coto de Caza.
Does 29 Cherry Hills Drive offer parking?
Yes, 29 Cherry Hills Drive offers parking.
Does 29 Cherry Hills Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 29 Cherry Hills Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 29 Cherry Hills Drive have a pool?
Yes, 29 Cherry Hills Drive has a pool.
Does 29 Cherry Hills Drive have accessible units?
No, 29 Cherry Hills Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 29 Cherry Hills Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 29 Cherry Hills Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 29 Cherry Hills Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 29 Cherry Hills Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Coto de Caza Apartments with BalconiesCoto de Caza Apartments with Gyms
Coto de Caza Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCoto de Caza Apartments with Parking
Coto de Caza Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CA
Huntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CAEscondido, CAMoreno Valley, CA
Orange, CAVista, CALaguna Woods, CASan Jacinto, CALa Mirada, CASouth Whittier, CAWalnut, CALakeland Village, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego