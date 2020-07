Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage

Clean and move-in ready 3 bedrooms, plus loft, view home located on a cul-de-sac street in the community of Wagon Wheel. The entry-level has a vaulted ceil in the family room and eating area and a half bath. The second story has the master bedroom, 2 additional bedrooms with an adjoining full bath, plus a loft. The back yard has a grass area, covered patio with a built-in gas barbecue, and a view. There is a direct-access 2 car garage with ample extra storage. Will consider pets.