Last updated January 9 2020

24 Portmarnoch Court

24 Portmarnoch Court · No Longer Available
Location

24 Portmarnoch Court, Coto de Caza, CA 92679
Coto de Caza Golf and Racquet Club

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
LOVELY VIEW! Tranquil, peaceful! A golf course home with stunning lake and mountain views. Entertainer's backyard features: large deck, pool, spa and built-in BBQ. Located on a quiet cul-de-sac with a private courtyard entry and beautiful leaded glass front door which opens to a decorated foyer, spiral staircase, office/den and downstairs bedroom. Over-sized Chef's kitchen has an enormous granite island and opens to a large family room and breakfast area with remarkable mountain, golf course and pool/spa views. Spacious master suite with retreat, dual walk-in closets and quiet balcony with more views! Upstairs loft, built-in computer area and two more over-sized bedrooms with attached baths. Spotless 3 car garage with built-in cabinets and epoxy floors. Enjoy the Views...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24 Portmarnoch Court have any available units?
24 Portmarnoch Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coto de Caza, CA.
What amenities does 24 Portmarnoch Court have?
Some of 24 Portmarnoch Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24 Portmarnoch Court currently offering any rent specials?
24 Portmarnoch Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24 Portmarnoch Court pet-friendly?
No, 24 Portmarnoch Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coto de Caza.
Does 24 Portmarnoch Court offer parking?
Yes, 24 Portmarnoch Court offers parking.
Does 24 Portmarnoch Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24 Portmarnoch Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24 Portmarnoch Court have a pool?
Yes, 24 Portmarnoch Court has a pool.
Does 24 Portmarnoch Court have accessible units?
No, 24 Portmarnoch Court does not have accessible units.
Does 24 Portmarnoch Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 24 Portmarnoch Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 24 Portmarnoch Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 24 Portmarnoch Court does not have units with air conditioning.

