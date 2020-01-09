24 Portmarnoch Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

LOVELY VIEW! Tranquil, peaceful! A golf course home with stunning lake and mountain views. Entertainer's backyard features: large deck, pool, spa and built-in BBQ. Located on a quiet cul-de-sac with a private courtyard entry and beautiful leaded glass front door which opens to a decorated foyer, spiral staircase, office/den and downstairs bedroom. Over-sized Chef's kitchen has an enormous granite island and opens to a large family room and breakfast area with remarkable mountain, golf course and pool/spa views. Spacious master suite with retreat, dual walk-in closets and quiet balcony with more views! Upstairs loft, built-in computer area and two more over-sized bedrooms with attached baths. Spotless 3 car garage with built-in cabinets and epoxy floors. Enjoy the Views...