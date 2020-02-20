All apartments in Coto de Caza
23551 Avenida La Caza 130C

23551 Avenida La Caza · No Longer Available
Location

23551 Avenida La Caza, Coto de Caza, CA 92679
The Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
pool
air conditioning
hot tub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
internet access
Studio with Loft - Property Id: 95745

Unfurnished studio apartment (on 2nd floor) with loft is approximately 400 square feet with private entrance, kitchenette with refrigerator, balcony, bathroom has a washer/dryer, brand new air conditioner / heater.

Charming country surroundings in the condominiums located in the Village of Coto de Caza. Miles of hiking trails and a nearby equestrian center.

One designated parking space directly in front of the condo, no other overnight parking available. Access to pool/spa in the back.

Rent $1300/mo. which includes free internet / WiFi access. Utilities will be minimal as everything runs on electric and solar panels are generating electricity to cover most of the electric costs. No pets, no smoking.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/95745
Property Id 95745

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5558590)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23551 Avenida La Caza 130C have any available units?
23551 Avenida La Caza 130C doesn't have any available units at this time.
What amenities does 23551 Avenida La Caza 130C have?
Some of 23551 Avenida La Caza 130C's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23551 Avenida La Caza 130C currently offering any rent specials?
23551 Avenida La Caza 130C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23551 Avenida La Caza 130C pet-friendly?
No, 23551 Avenida La Caza 130C is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coto de Caza.
Does 23551 Avenida La Caza 130C offer parking?
Yes, 23551 Avenida La Caza 130C offers parking.
Does 23551 Avenida La Caza 130C have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 23551 Avenida La Caza 130C offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 23551 Avenida La Caza 130C have a pool?
Yes, 23551 Avenida La Caza 130C has a pool.
Does 23551 Avenida La Caza 130C have accessible units?
No, 23551 Avenida La Caza 130C does not have accessible units.
Does 23551 Avenida La Caza 130C have units with dishwashers?
No, 23551 Avenida La Caza 130C does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 23551 Avenida La Caza 130C have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 23551 Avenida La Caza 130C has units with air conditioning.
