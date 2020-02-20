23551 Avenida La Caza 130C

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony parking pool air conditioning hot tub

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool hot tub internet access

Studio with Loft - Property Id: 95745



Unfurnished studio apartment (on 2nd floor) with loft is approximately 400 square feet with private entrance, kitchenette with refrigerator, balcony, bathroom has a washer/dryer, brand new air conditioner / heater.



Charming country surroundings in the condominiums located in the Village of Coto de Caza. Miles of hiking trails and a nearby equestrian center.



One designated parking space directly in front of the condo, no other overnight parking available. Access to pool/spa in the back.



Rent $1300/mo. which includes free internet / WiFi access. Utilities will be minimal as everything runs on electric and solar panels are generating electricity to cover most of the electric costs. No pets, no smoking.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/95745

Property Id 95745



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5558590)