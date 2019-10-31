All apartments in Coto de Caza
Coto de Caza, CA
2 Vintage Way
Last updated October 31 2019 at 11:22 AM

2 Vintage Way

2 Vintage Way · No Longer Available
Location

2 Vintage Way, Coto de Caza, CA 92679
Oakmont North

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Fully furnished 4 bedroom 4.5 bathrooms Coto de Caza home is avaliable for long-term yearly or short-term monthly rental. The property is trully unique and one of a kind. It is sitting at the end of a cul-de-sac location with a 1.5 acre lot full of mature palm trees, grapevines, fruit trees and more. Very private yard with a beautiful pool and spa. Build in BBQ, outdoor coverred patio, sun rooms, water foutains, large fan shaped yard. The house has a ground floor bedroom with attached in suite bathroom for the elderly or your guest from out of town. Upstairs Master bedroom with a California King Bed, fireplace, balcony with views to the back yard and Coto de Caza. Another two guest rooms all featured with Queen size beds with attached Jack and Jill bathrooms for convenience. 2nd Floor also has a study room for added privacy when you need that extra space for your work. On the top of the hills of the side yard, you can see whole Coto de Caza and beyond miles away to the east through the valley, truely 360 degree views, best spot in Coto. Enjoy golf inside the community at Coto de Caza Golf and Racquet Club, a 36 holes of Robert Trent Jones Jr. designed golf courses. Drive to the beach within 20 minutes without even needing to get on the freeway. A lot of shopping centers and restaurant right outside of Coto de Caza. Rate is higher for summer months June 1 through August 31, 2019. House is currently tenant occupied for short-term lease. Call to verify availability.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2 Vintage Way have any available units?
2 Vintage Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coto de Caza, CA.
What amenities does 2 Vintage Way have?
Some of 2 Vintage Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2 Vintage Way currently offering any rent specials?
2 Vintage Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2 Vintage Way pet-friendly?
No, 2 Vintage Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coto de Caza.
Does 2 Vintage Way offer parking?
No, 2 Vintage Way does not offer parking.
Does 2 Vintage Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2 Vintage Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2 Vintage Way have a pool?
Yes, 2 Vintage Way has a pool.
Does 2 Vintage Way have accessible units?
No, 2 Vintage Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2 Vintage Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2 Vintage Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 2 Vintage Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 2 Vintage Way does not have units with air conditioning.
