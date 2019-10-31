2 Vintage Way

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pool ceiling fan hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities pool bbq/grill hot tub

Fully furnished 4 bedroom 4.5 bathrooms Coto de Caza home is avaliable for long-term yearly or short-term monthly rental. The property is trully unique and one of a kind. It is sitting at the end of a cul-de-sac location with a 1.5 acre lot full of mature palm trees, grapevines, fruit trees and more. Very private yard with a beautiful pool and spa. Build in BBQ, outdoor coverred patio, sun rooms, water foutains, large fan shaped yard. The house has a ground floor bedroom with attached in suite bathroom for the elderly or your guest from out of town. Upstairs Master bedroom with a California King Bed, fireplace, balcony with views to the back yard and Coto de Caza. Another two guest rooms all featured with Queen size beds with attached Jack and Jill bathrooms for convenience. 2nd Floor also has a study room for added privacy when you need that extra space for your work. On the top of the hills of the side yard, you can see whole Coto de Caza and beyond miles away to the east through the valley, truely 360 degree views, best spot in Coto. Enjoy golf inside the community at Coto de Caza Golf and Racquet Club, a 36 holes of Robert Trent Jones Jr. designed golf courses. Drive to the beach within 20 minutes without even needing to get on the freeway. A lot of shopping centers and restaurant right outside of Coto de Caza. Rate is higher for summer months June 1 through August 31, 2019. House is currently tenant occupied for short-term lease. Call to verify availability.